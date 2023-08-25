Asked whether Putin will attend Prigozhin's funeral, Kremlin says he has a busy schedule

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s press secretary, has responded to the question of whether Vladimir Putin will be attending Yevgeny Prigozhin’s funeral, saying the Russian dictator has a "busy schedule".

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing remarks made by Peskov at a briefing

Details: When asked whether Putin could attend Prigozhin's funeral, the Kremlin said they do not know how long it will take to complete the necessary identification procedures. However, they added that the Russian president has a "busy work schedule" at the moment.

In addition, Peskov denied Putin's involvement in the incident with Prigozhin's plane. He said, "All this [Western media information – ed.] is absolute lies."

Background:

On 23 August, a plane belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin (an Embraer Legacy 600) crashed in the village of Kuzhenkino in Russia's Tver Oblast. The plane was flying from Moscow to St Petersburg. 10 people were killed (7 passengers, 2 pilots and a flight attendant). According to the passenger manifest, Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner Group leaders were on board.

On 24 August, the bodies of all 10 people killed in the crash of the business jet were taken to a morgue for forensic examination.

The Russian media saw a certain symbolism in the fact that the plane crash occurred on 23 August, exactly two months after the Wagner Group’s mutiny [Prigozhin announced his "march for justice" on the evening of 23 June – ed.].

US President Joe Biden suggested that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, may have been behind the plane crash.

