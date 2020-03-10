AskGMA: 10 common coronavirus questions answered

The global outbreak of novel coronavirus, or, as it’s officially known, COVID-19, has now infected more than 115, 000 globally over the last two months. In the U.S., at least 28 have died and states including Oregon and New York declared a state of emergency.

The virus is sparking high anxiety and leaving many people with questions.

‘‘Good Morning America" rounded-up 10 of your most pressing questions found on our #AskGMA on .

Below find the answers from our Med Unit featured on call with Dr. Jen Ashton.

1. Will Tamiflu help with coronavirus?

Will the Tamiflu help with the coronavirus? Also, when will Tamiflu be available over the counter? #AskGMA — Rick (@Rick73973167) March 9, 2020

There’s no evidence that Tamiflu will help with coronavirus. Tamiflu has been better studied with influenza. Sanofi signed the agreement for the exclusive over-the-counter privileges for Tamiflu, but no date has been officially announced. -- @VinayakKumarMD

2. I have an (84-year-old) mother whose health is a bit vulnerable. Should I refrain from taking her to her medical appointment if it’s not urgent?)

#askGMA...I have an 84 yr old mother who’s health is a bit vulnerable. Should I refrain from taking her to her medical appt if it’s not an urgent need? — madrileños_españoles (@MadrilenosE) March 9, 2020

Talk to your doctor for more personalized information, you may need to use your judgement on this - is it a routine visit or is she not feeling well? In general, it is appropriate to avoid congested areas where other individuals with COVID-19 may congregate. -- @VinayakKumarMD

MORE: Keep calm and wash your hands: 5 tips for managing stress around coronavirus

3. I live in California and mosquito season is starting ... Can you get (COVID-19) from a mosquito bite?

#askGMA

I live in CA and mosquito season is starting to manifest itself. Can you get covid-19 from a mosquito bite?

— Linda Davenport (@LindaDa08325101) March 9, 2020

Coronaviruses do originate in animals, but there is no current evidence of mosquito spread. Human-to-human spread is by way of respiratory droplets, which can be spread through sneezes and coughs.-- @DrDelaTaghipour

4. Is it safe to fly to New York from Florida to attend a wedding with 200 guests?

Do you feel it is safe to fly to NY from Florida to attend a wedding with 200 guests? #AskGMA — msjanwaters (@msjanwaters) March 9, 2020

Unless going to a place with a travel ban, it depends on your risk tolerance. The potential risk may not only be medical but also of disrupted travel. Also depends what you’ll be doing and the purpose of your visit, wash your hands and surroundings whenever possible. -- @DrMelGrabe

5. Concerning the coronavirus, what do people do with their pets if they are quarantined in their homes?

#AskGMA Concerning the Corona Virus, what do people do with their pets if they are quarantined in their homes? Dogs need to go out, and many people can not afford to board their pets or have someone who can take them in. — Maur1216 (@parlingang) March 9, 2020

If possible, ask a family member or a friend to watch your pets for those 2 weeks. If you can’t, walk them right outside with minimal exposure to other people. Wash your hands before & after touching them. If your pets get sick, call their veterinarian. -- @DrDelaTaghipour

6. Being a diabetic, should I be taking extra precautions?

Being a diabetic, should I be taking extra precautions #AskGMA — marshall (@boxermar) March 9, 2020

Taking extra precautions is smart and safe! Wash your hands for 20 seconds or more multiple times per day, avoid crowded areas or contact with people that are sick, and get some extra zzz’s. Exercise can help, too! For personalized recommendations, ask your doctor!-- @DrChloeNunneley

7. I keep hearing the virus doesn’t like the heat, so it should slow down in the summer is that true?

@GMA I keep hearing the virus doesn’t like the heat, so it should slow down in the summer is that true?#AskGMA — marza (@dumeer) March 9, 2020

Some germs survive better in certain conditions, but we are still learning a lot about this specific virus. But keep in mind that when it’s warming up here in the US, other parts of the world are cooling down. COVID-19 is impacting many parts of the world.-- @DrChloeNunneley

8. Should you temporarily avoid places like hot yoga, gym locker rooms and saunas since germs can easily hang around those wet places?