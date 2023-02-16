Asking colleagues when they lost virginity ‘acceptable in culture of workplace banter’

Tribunal workplace - Nicola Forenza/Shutterstock

Asking when a colleague lost their virginity and calling them a slag is acceptable in a culture of workplace banter, a tribunal has ruled.

Emma Greenaway-Evans, a manager at a property firm in Manchester, was sacked after she was accused of asking a co-worker when she lost her virginity and saying she was “shagging about”.

However, she successfully sued after a tribunal ruled that “banter” was rife in the office.

The female co-worker made the claims after quitting her job. Bosses then brought Ms Greenaway-Evans into a disciplinary meeting before sacking her for gross misconduct.

However, an employment tribunal ruled the dismissal unfair and wrongful, that there was a culture of “workplace banter”, and there was insufficient evidence she had made the comments or was guilty of gross misconduct.

‘No comprehensive record of allegations’

The tribunal in Manchester heard that Ms Greenaway-Evans began working for Countryside Properties in March 1999 and worked her way up to the role of progression manager over the next 20 years.

However, one of the employees she managed complained about her in an exit interview in March 2020.

Bethany Keeley accused Ms Greenaway-Evans of saying “How did you get on at your smear Beth? I bet they didn’t find it” when she returned from a smear test.

The tribunal heard that Ms Keeley told bosses: “When booking a holiday at Valentine’s Day, she proceeded to tell everybody I was ‘shagging about’.”

She also said that her manager told her “I bet you stink” after she wore the same shoes to work.

Additionally, she claimed Ms Greenaway-Evans asked her in front of the team what age she was when she lost her virginity, and when she refused to answer, said she must have been “young” and a “slag”.

However, the tribunal found there was not a comprehensive record of the allegations.

‘Box of gunpowder’

After the allegations became known, a boss emailed Ms Greenaway-Evans’ manager: “I suggest we leave any kind of follow-up until you are back in the business as any kind of action will be like lighting a box full of gunpowder and I think we need to discuss the next steps carefully.”

The tribunal believed the “box of gunpowder” referred to the disciplinary process, which had not begun yet.

Ms Greenaway-Evans denied all the allegations and was invited to a disciplinary meeting on June 26 2020, after which she was sacked.

When she appealed her dismissal, Adam Daniels, the managing director, told her there was a “pattern of behaviour” and other staff had said Ms Keeley was unhappy.

Ms Greenaway-Evans then sued Countryside Properties for unfair and wrongful dismissal.

‘Investigation was inadequate’

Employment Judge Jared Duane Ficklin said: “It was clear from the evidence given to the tribunal as well as from the investigation that there were incidents of language and commentary, referred to as ‘banter’ by the interviewees, of a sexual or obscene nature in the office.

“The [company’s] case depends on maintaining an incompatible dichotomy. None of the interviewees were witnesses to the allegations and were not even asked about them.

“With reference to the next issue, namely was the investigation reasonable, I found that it was not. The investigation was inadequate and not capable of reaching a reasonable conclusion that [Ms Greenaway-Evans] was guilty of gross misconduct.”