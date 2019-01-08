Our Take On ASM Pacific Technology Limited’s (HKG:522) CEO Salary

Wai Lee has been the CEO of ASM Pacific Technology Limited (HKG:522) since 2007. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Wai Lee’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, ASM Pacific Technology Limited has a market capitalization of HK$29b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$25m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$22m. We examined companies with market caps from HK$16b to HK$50b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was HK$4.1m.

Thus we can conclude that Wai Lee receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to ASM Pacific Technology Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at ASM Pacific Technology, below.

Is ASM Pacific Technology Limited Growing?

ASM Pacific Technology Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 41% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 13% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business.

Has ASM Pacific Technology Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 42% over three years, ASM Pacific Technology Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by ASM Pacific Technology Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying ASM Pacific Technology shares with their own money (free access).

