How ASML Holding N.V. (AMS:ASML) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

ASML Holding N.V. (AMS:ASML) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of ASML, it is a financially-healthy company with an impressive track record and an optimistic future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on ASML Holding here.

High growth potential with excellent balance sheet

ASML is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 26% in the upcoming year underlying the notable 21% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. Over the past few years, ASML has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 12% Unsurprisingly, ASML surpassed the industry return of 5.7%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward.

ENXTAM:ASML Past and Future Earnings, August 3rd 2019 More

ASML is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that ASML manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. ASML's has produced operating cash levels of 0.59x total debt over the past year, which implies that ASML's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ENXTAM:ASML Historical Debt, August 3rd 2019 More

