ASML Holding NV Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of ASML Holding NV (NAS:ASML, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $672.81 per share and the market cap of $280.2 billion, ASML Holding NV stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for ASML Holding NV is shown in the chart below.


Because ASML Holding NV is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 17.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.21% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. ASML Holding NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.01, which is in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of ASML Holding NV is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ASML Holding NV is fair. This is the debt and cash of ASML Holding NV over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. ASML Holding NV has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $18.8 billion and earnings of $12.735 a share. Its operating margin is 32.61%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of ASML Holding NV is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of ASML Holding NV over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of ASML Holding NV is 17.1%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 17.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, ASML Holding NV's ROIC was 22.25, while its WACC came in at 6.95. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ASML Holding NV is shown below:

In summary, The stock of ASML Holding NV (NAS:ASML, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about ASML Holding NV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

