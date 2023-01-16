ASML Holding's (AMS:ASML) five-year earnings growth trails the solid shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term ASML Holding N.V. (AMS:ASML) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 263% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 50% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 23% in the last three months.

Since the stock has added €7.2b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, ASML Holding managed to grow its earnings per share at 25% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 29% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that ASML Holding has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling ASML Holding stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of ASML Holding, it has a TSR of 282% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that ASML Holding shares lost 6.7% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 8.1%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 31% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ASML Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for ASML Holding that you should be aware of.

Of course ASML Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

