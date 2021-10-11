Asos boss exits as firm warns profits to plunge

Asos has announced its chief executive is leaving with immediate effect as the online fashion giant warned that rising costs are set to hit its profits.

It said Nick Beighton was stepping down after six years in the role. but would "remain available" to advise the board for the rest of the year.

The surprise move came as Asos warned that rising logistics and other costs could cut profits by 40% next year.

Asos shares are down 42% over the past year and fell another 14% on the news.

The warning of lower future profits overshadowed its results for the year to 31 August, which showed sales rose 22%, including "exceptional growth" of 36% in the UK.

While adjusted pre-tax profit rose 36% to £193.6m, Asos says it expects this figure to fall to between £110m and £140m next year.

The expected fall in profits is partly due to increased freight costs, Brexit duty, outbound delivery costs and higher wages.

Asos also said last year's profits had included a "Covid-19 benefit", worth £67.3m, as consumers returned fewer clothes.

'Huge surprise'

The company's chairman, Adam Crozier - who will be leaving Asos shortly to become chairman of BT - said the firm had a new five-year strategy and Mr Beighton had not wanted to stay for at least half of that so it was better to make the change now.

"Asos's management and board have spent considerable time over recent months developing and validating a clear strategic plan to accelerate international growth, building on Asos's undoubted strength in the UK," he said.

"Key to that is ensuring that we have the right leadership in place for the next phase, and the changes we are announcing today are designed to ensure we deliver against our clear strategic intent."

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics said: "This has come as a huge surprise and the business is losing someone that has been instrumental to its success over the last decade.

"The share price has been under recent pressure reflecting the challenges of delivering stellar levels of growth in a more hostile environment and tough comparisons from last year.

"Supply chain disruptions, fierce competitor dynamics and an intense focus on sustainability have created a more challenging outlook for the business over the coming years and seemingly resulted in a big boardroom shakeup."

Mr Beighton, who has been with Asos for 12 years, said in a statement he had enjoyed "every moment" of his time at the firm.

He said when he joined Asos had fewer than 200 people and sales of £220m, turnover was now almost £4bn selling to 26 million customers in 200 countries.

A search for his replacement is under way but in the meantime chief financial officer Mat Dunn will oversee the day-to-day running of the business.