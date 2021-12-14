Asotin County Jail site given final approval

Dec. 14—ASOTIN — The site for a new Asotin County Jail was finalized Monday, after more than a year of town hall meetings, a failed attempt to build it in Clarkston and dozens of public discussions.

With a 3-0 vote, the board of county commissioners approved a conditional-use permit for the Sixth Avenue location, across from the Asotin County Regional Landfill in the Clarkston Heights. The site was recommended for approval last month by the planning and zoning advisory commission.

Commissioner Chuck Whitman said construction will likely begin in March and should take about a year to complete. The $13.7 million jail is slated to open with 120 beds and an increase in staffing from 13 employees to 31. The 48,000 square-foot building can be expanded to 256 beds in the future.

Last year, the board was set to purchase property along 14th Street and Port Drive in Clarkston, but city officials put the brakes on that plan. The jail site approved this week is on 6 acres of county-owned property.

Two conditions suggested by the county planning commission — sidewalks along Sixth Avenue and a public bus stop near the jail — were not included in the commissioners' motion to approve the conditional-use permit.

Whitman said the money earmarked for the new jail cannot be used to build sidewalks. The Public Transportation Benefit Area is a separate taxing district, and it's up to the PTBA board to determine where bus stops are placed.

Instead, officials said the Public Works Department will "accelerate" efforts to seek funding for sidewalks along Sixth Avenue, which has been on the county's six-year transportation plan for years. In addition, the county plans to talk to public transit officials and cab companies about providing rides to inmates who are released and in need of transportation.

Deputies can give former inmates a ride to the nearest bus stop, which is less than a mile away, the sheriff said. In most cases, people have a ride waiting, and releases have not been a problem at the current jail, which is located near schools, a library and residences in downtown Clarkston.

As for traffic concerns, the route was found to be sufficient to handle additional vehicles, and sewer lines in that area have the capacity to handle the new justice center, officials said.

Economic impact won't be a major issue, Commissioner Brian Shinn said. In some cities, property values actually increased when a jail was built nearby, because of the presence of law enforcement in those areas. The county will receive tax money for food sales and construction materials, which is a benefit.

Whitman said the county's comprehensive plan allows construction of the jail in the public, semi-public zone and all of the primary concerns from Heights residents have been addressed.

"It's been a long slog," Whitman said. "We appreciate the input from the planning and zoning commission and the public. We'll do everything we can to make good on everything."

Asotin County voters approved a public safety sales tax in 2019 to replace the current jail, located next to the Clarkston Police Department. The old jail was built in the early 1980s, and is now outdated and overcrowded, officials said.

In other county business, retired Clarkston police officer Jon Coe was appointed to the Civil Service Board, which screens applicants for law enforcement jobs and conducts testing.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.