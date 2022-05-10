Is Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Aspen Aerogels

What Is Aspen Aerogels's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Aspen Aerogels had US$100.6m of debt, up from US$3.67m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$205.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$104.5m net cash.

How Healthy Is Aspen Aerogels' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Aspen Aerogels had liabilities of US$46.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$113.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$205.2m and US$24.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$70.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Aspen Aerogels could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Aspen Aerogels has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aspen Aerogels's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Story continues

In the last year Aspen Aerogels wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 32%, to US$132m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Aspen Aerogels?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Aspen Aerogels had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$32m and booked a US$50m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$104.5m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Aspen Aerogels's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Aspen Aerogels (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.