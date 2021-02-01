Aspen’s Bustling Arts and Culture Scene Thrives Amid the Pandemic

Janet O'Grady
Updated
  • A view into Winterfest, an ongoing exhibition of Arts and Crafts at the Aspen Art Museum.
  • Inside the store: American artist Jonathan Berger's reimagining of the Aspen Art Museum's gift shop.
  • A shot of a display at Pitkin Projects, a pop-up concept gallery that features an eclectic mix of local and foreign artisans.
  • Placed outside the Little Nell Hotel, Paula Crown's Jokester sculpture is meant to serve as a commentary on pollution and waste.
  • Inside an artist collaboration with Aspen's hottest firm, Rowland & Broughton. Titled the Art Barn, the private tearoom in a residence was crafted by the architects with the help of a tea master.
  • The register at The Store by Jonathan Berger.
  • Pritzker-winning architect Shigeru Ban's 2007 redesign of The Aspen Art Museum.
  • Inside the famed Baldwin Gallery, featuring three works by Taryn Simon from her 2019 exhibition “Paperwork and the Will of Capital.”
  • The staircase of the Shigeru-Ban building in daylight at the Aspen Art Museum.
  • Coprincipals John Rowland and Sarah Broughton founded their firm in 2003.
  • Inside the Resnick Art Gallery, located on the 40-acre property of The Aspen Meadows Resort.
  • The Sgraffito Mural by Bauhaus artist Herbert Bayer outside the Koch Building at the Aspen Meadows Resort.
According to AD100 designer Rodman Primack, who recently set up shop in the town: “Design thinking actually created modern Aspen and its great music and art institutions”

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

