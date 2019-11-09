Aspen Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASPU) Path To Profitability

Aspen Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASPU): Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of -US$9.3m and a trailing-twelve month of -US$8.5m, the US$123m market-cap alleviates its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ASPU’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for ASPU’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering ASPU, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.2m in 2022. So, ASPU is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. How fast will ASPU have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, ASPU may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of ASPU’s upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I’d like to point out is that ASPU has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that ASPU has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

