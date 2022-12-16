Are Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited's (JSE:APN) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' (JSE:APN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past month. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. In this article, we decided to focus on Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is:

9.1% = R6.5b ÷ R71b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 20%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

We then compared Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 11% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for APN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings has a low three-year median payout ratio of 22% (or a retention ratio of 78%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

In addition, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 23%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 9.2%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Aspen Pharmacare Holdings can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

