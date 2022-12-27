Is Aspen Technology (AZPN) a Recession Proof Stock?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is a software technology company focusing on industrial automation. On December 23, 2022, Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) stock closed at $202.21 per share. One-month return of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was -17.02% and its shares lost 8.98% of their value in three months. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has a market capitalization of $13.051 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"A new addition to the sector this quarter is Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), which offers enterprise asset performance management, monitoring, and optimization solutions. The company continues to see improvement in the demand environment and is not seeing any impact from the macro-related slowdown. Management also noted they are making good progress with the Emerson integration. The acquisition of Micromine further diversifies their end-market exposure into the metals and mining industry."

Motorola, Phone, Tech, Technology, Gadgets
Motorola, Phone, Tech, Technology, Gadgets

Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 17 hedge fund portfolios held Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) at the end of the third quarter, which was 18 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in another article and shared ClearBridge Investments' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation 2023: How To Prepare Before It’s Too Late

    Inflation has been one of the most pressing money issues plaguing the globe this year. In the U.S., inflation was 7.7% for the 12 months ended October 2022. It's put a major strain on household...

  • Bain & Co Say Young, Affluent Clients Want This From Advisors

    As young investors grow their wealth, financial services firms gain a once-in-a-generation opportunity to score new business, according to a brief from management consulting firm Bain & Company. Wealth management is an important path through which to connect to this … Continue reading → The post Bain & Co. Identifies What Young, Affluent Clients Want From Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Jan-Nov industrial profit data shows deepening slump

    Profits at China's industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period, when strict COVID 19-related restrictions disrupted factory activity and supply chains as the virus spread through key manufacturing hubs. Industrial profits fell 3.6% in January-November from a year earlier to 7.7 trillion yuan ($1.11 trillion), according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday. Last month, industrial output rose only 2.2% from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 3.6% gain in a Reuters poll and slowing significantly from the 5.0% growth seen in October.

  • North Korea's Kim kicks off key party meeting ahead of New Year

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has kicked off a key meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Tuesday, a venue he has often used to announce major policy decisions marking the New Year. The Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was convened on Monday, the official KCNA news agency said. The days-long gathering of party and government officials caps a year when the isolated country fired an unprecedented number of missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

  • Mark Cuban Doubles Down on Bitcoin While Dissing Gold

    The “Shark Tank” host also said he wants Bitcoin’s price to fall more—so he can buy more.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.8x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) may be sending very...

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With 10x Potential to Buy In 2023

    Growth stocks have generally taken the worst beatings in the 2022 market downturn, and that's true of some companies that have incredible long-term potential. The concept of an online bank has been around for a few decades now, but SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is doing things a little differently. Instead of offering an attractive niche product (like a high-yield savings account), SoFi's goal is to offer everything its customers need, and get them to abandon their current banks altogether.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 11 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 11 best farmland and agriculture stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy. Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead analyst and senior economist with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division, told S&P Global Commodities Insights in […]

  • 2 of 2022's Biggest Losers Could Be 2 of 2023's Biggest Winners

    If you can stomach above-average risk and volatility, two technology stocks are primed to bounce back from underserved sell-offs.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • The stock market's next bull run won't kick off until these 2 things occur

    "History shows the next bull market will not arrive until volatility begins to decline," DataTrek Research said.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. The housing market is in free fall as interest rates rise, the auto market is souring quickly with the number of repossessions higher than pre-pandemic levels, and inflation is still at 40-year highs. Bear markets tend to be measured in months, while bull markets last for years, so it's not so much when you buy stocks but rather that you buy quality companies and hold onto them.

  • Possible bearish signals as Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) insiders disposed of US$5.4m worth of stock

    Many Norfolk Southern Corporation ( NYSE:NSC ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of...