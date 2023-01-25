Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $66.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $242.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.1 million.

Aspen Technology expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.83 to $7.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.2 billion.

Aspen Technology shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $194.27, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

