Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $66.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $242.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $272.1 million.

Aspen Technology expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.83 to $7.43 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.2 billion.

Aspen Technology shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $194.27, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZPN

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Gets Back on Track; Here Are 2 Stocks She’s Snapping Up

    Cathie Wood made her name by backing growth-oriented and cutting-edge stocks with her Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivering huge returns for investors before and during the Covid-era. That all changed, however, as market sentiment shifted, and the past two years have seen the once-lauded investor’s reputation take a hit with the ARKK fund posting huge losses. But, so far, 2023 is turning out to be a turnaround story. ARKK is up nearly 20% since the turn of the year. Meanwhile, Wood has been loadi

  • The U.S. Sending Tanks to Ukraine. Here’s Who Makes Them.

    The Biden administration is poised to send a significant number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

    This is certainly in the realm of possibilities for many high-potential companies, especially after the recent market declines, and here are two in particular that could grow to 10 times their current market cap if things go well in their businesses. E-commerce still makes up only about 15% of all U.S. retail sales, and as Shopify's ecosystem continues to grow, it becomes more attractive to businesses (especially larger enterprises) that sell online. The company estimates its total addressable market opportunity to be about $160 billion, about 30 times its current revenue.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • One of Wall Street’s most feared short-selling research firms just accused Asia’s richest man of a multibillion-dollar fraud

    Shares of Adani Group companies plummeted after its founder was accused of “pulling the largest con in corporate history.”

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks usually make payments every quarter -- but that doesn't mean you can't invest in a way that lets you receive cash from your income-generating investments every month. Three stocks that pay more than the S&P 500 average, stagger their payouts, and could be great buys right now are Merck (NYSE: MRK), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Let's find out a bit more about these three dividend stocks.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • Elon Musk shows in ‘funding secured’ trial that he does not live in the real world

    Elon Musk has managed to spout a number of exaggerations, stretching the truth under oath on how he thinks the world of high finance works, all while stating that he was trying to save Tesla from the short-seller sharks of Wall Street.

  • Intel Profit to Slump, Dismal Forecast Feared

    The chipmaking giant reports Q4 results Jan. 26 amid a tech spending slowdown and market share losses.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 15 According To Hedge Funds (Updated)

    In this article, we discuss top 15 dividend aristocrats according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 5 According To Hedge Funds. Investors are flocking to dividend stocks as recession fears mount and uncertainty in the […]

  • Cathie Wood Is Trouncing the Market So Far in 2023 Mainly Due to These 3 Stocks

    To be sure, Coinbase still faces significant challenges. The company continues to post steep losses. Wood, though, remains bullish about the stock, and bought additional shares for the ARK Innovation ETF earlier this month.

  • Where Will Medical Properties Trust Be in 5 Years?

    If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

  • Adani stocks fall in India on fraud, stock manipulation claims

    Asia's richest man Gautam Adani saw his net worth drop six billion dollars on Wednesday after a US investment firm accused him of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud".Hindenburg Research published a report on Tuesday alleging that Adani Group "has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades".

  • 3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    The current economic environment, however, has pushed several intriguing, innovation-oriented companies into penny stock territory. Although these names are still exceedingly high-risk, I think aggressive investors may want to consider buying shares of Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN), Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL), and 23andMe Holding Company (NASDAQ: ME) right now. Read on to find out why these three low-priced equities might be a tremendous wealth escalator for patient shareholders.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks Racing Higher in 2023

    Semiconductor stocks are surging higher in 2023, with many already up double digits in January.

  • 2 Superb Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

    If you want your portfolio to cut you a consistent check to use as passive income every quarter from here on out, you'll need to load up on high-quality dividend stocks that'll stand the test of time. Here are two superb companies that passive income investors should consider. As a generic-drug manufacturer, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a company that could become a dividend investor's go-to stock.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and no, your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • AT&T Earnings Top Expectations. Its CFO Says the Dividend Is Secure.

    The telecommunications company reported 61 cents in adjusted earnings on revenue of $31.3 billion for the fourth quarter.