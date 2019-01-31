Is Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) Overpaying Its CEO?

Alex Kent has been the CEO of Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) since 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Alex Kent’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Aspermont Limited is worth AU$19m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$505k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). That’s just a smallish increase of 6.6% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$350k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$278m, and the median CEO compensation was AU$362k.

As you can see, Alex Kent is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Aspermont Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Aspermont, below.

Is Aspermont Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Aspermont Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 65% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 19%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Aspermont Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 10.0%, Aspermont Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Aspermont Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we’d need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. Shareholders may want to check for free if Aspermont insiders are buying or selling shares.

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

