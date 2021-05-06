Asphyxiation suspected in homeless man's death outside Joplin thrift store

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

May 6—The Jasper County coroner suspects asphyxiation to be the most likely cause of death of a homeless man who apparently became stuck in a metal donation box outside the Disabled American Veterans thrift store in Joplin.

Police were called early Saturday morning to the DAV store at 1201 E. Seventh St. regarding human legs sticking out of a clothing donation box.

The legs proved to be those of a deceased man, identified as Bobby A. Yarbrough, 38, of Joplin, according to Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department. There were no signs of foul play, he said, and police believe Yarbrough, who is known to have been homeless, simply got stuck, either reaching inside the box or trying to crawl inside.

"They got him on (store surveillance) video," Davis said. "He was (wandering around) outside the store and tried to get into the donation box and got stuck and just never got out."

Coroner Rob Chappel had the body taken to the coroner's office pending the funeral arrangements of family members who were notified of the death.

Chappel is having some toxicology tests done to help determine the cause of death, but he told the Globe that asphyxiation seems most likely at this time. He said the body was wedged into the donation box hatch in a manner that may have cut off his ability to breathe.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft pledges to let EU users keep data inside bloc

    Microsoft is pledging to let business and public sector customers in the European Union keep cloud computing data inside the 27-nation bloc to avert concerns about U.S. government access to sensitive information. Microsoft “will go beyond our existing data storage commitments and enable you to process and store all your data in the EU," said Brad Smith, the U.S. technology giant’s president. “In other words, we will not need to move your data outside the EU," Smith wrote in a blog post Thursday.

  • The quail-hunting Canadian taking over from Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway

    Warren Buffett, the world's most famous investor, has for years toyed with his shareholders over who might one day take on his investment empire Berkshire Hathaway. In 2006, the 90-year-old revealed that he had chosen an unnamed insider to take over if he "should die tonight". Now Buffett, who is worth $104bn (£75bn), has finally revealed his successor's identity. Although the multi-billionaire has still given no indication that he is ready to step down, vice-chairman Greg Abel will, he said, someday take over as chief executive. "The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning," Buffett told CNBC. Nicknamed the "Oracle of Edmonton" by Canadian newspapers, all eyes are now on the low profile 58-year-old who will be tasked with steering the ship when the world's most famous investor retires. An Abel successor Abel is little known in the UK, with one City investment chief saying he has never heard of him. Shareholders here are more likely to know the details of Buffett's unusual diet of chocolate chip ice cream for breakfast than the name Greg Abel. That is about to change dramatically. Born in Edmonton, Canada, Abel has previously been described as a "workaholic" and has credited his mum for instilling a strong work ethic in him. She would sit him down after school to review what he had learned that day, the Globe wrote in 2019, and throughout high school and university he filled fire extinguishers at the fire and environmental equipment company his dad worked for. In his high school yearbook under his future goals he simply wrote "U of A", the Globe said, giving no hints of his plans to become a multi-millionaire and one day replace the world's most famous investor. Friends describe him as a private but social person, reportedly organising annual quail hunting trips to Georgia and yearly thanksgiving dinners with an open-door policy. The hockey fan was once called "the Canadian who has no front teeth" by George H W Bush. According to Toronto's Globe and Mail, he lost a false tooth after putting it on a dinner tray the night before he was due to meet the former president and tried to approach him from an angle so that he didn't notice.

  • UK economy set to grow at fastest rate in more than 70 years

    Economy expected to grow by 7.25% in 2021 as lockdown restrictions are eased, says Bank of England.

  • Kids Say The Darndest Things - Not A Fan

    Drew Carey asks a kindergartner about his career plans.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO-in-waiting has a lot of Warren Buffett in him — plus more

    Patient investor, Midwesterner and bargain-hunter, Greg Abel has what it takes to lead when the time comes.

  • Sarah Silverman joins Blair Underwood in very serious psychological thriller

    It’s not totally unheard of for Sarah Silverman to do serious roles anymore, but it is still pretty rare—especially when the role is as serious as this one seems to be. According to Variety, she’s going to star in a new “psychological thriller” called Viral opposite Blair Underwood (who is also directing and producing). The movie is about a man whose wife has disappeared, leaving him deeply paranoid, and the only thing that can pull him out is a new relationship with a “victims advocate and self-help blogger” with “her own demons” (Silverman) who he meets in therapy. Variety says Viral “will explore if they are strong enough to get past their own nightmares and mental illnesses to find true happiness together.”

  • Police clear teacher caught on camera spanking a child with a paddle

    ‘I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realise what’s happening in this school,’ mother of six-year-old says

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Bill Gates transferred £1.43bn in stocks to Melinda on day divorce was announced

    Melinda Gates could become world’s second-richest woman

  • Who is Elise Stefanik, the congresswoman Trump and Scalise want to replace Liz Cheney in GOP leadership?

    Rep. Elise Stefanik emerged in the last years of the Trump administration as a loyal and vocal defender of the president.

  • Trump, No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise throw support behind Elise Stefanik for Liz Cheney's leadership post

    Steve Scalise, the House Republicans' No. 2, throws his support behind four-term New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik for leadership post.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Nicola Sturgeon is waging war against the Union, warns Gordon Brown

    Inequality will "last until doomsday" under the SNP because Nicola Sturgeon is obsessed with waging "a war against the Union" rather than improving the lives of ordinary Scots, Gordon Brown has said. Mr Brown, a former Labour prime minister, said nationalists would not tackle the "crime" of child poverty, which the First Minister has insisted will be a priority if she is re-elected, because in reality they spend "all their waking hours trying to change our borders". Scottish Labour deployed its biggest name on the eve of the Holyrood elections at a pre-election "drive-in" rally in a car park in Glasgow Southside, where Anas Sarwar is going head-to-head with Ms Sturgeon. In a passionate speech, Mr Brown – seen as having played an influential role in defeating the separatists at the 2014 referendum – repeatedly attacked the SNP’s record in government. He said the party had been unable to address problem with mental health services, NHS waiting lists, social care and plummeting standards in education over their 14 years in government, so would "never solve the problems now" amid the challenges of the Covid pandemic. "We want to end child poverty, the SNP want to end the United Kingdom," Mr Brown, 70, told Labour activists. "They spend all their waking hours trying to change our borders, we spend all our waking hours trying to change society. "They're fighting a war against the Union, we're fighting a war against poverty, deprivation, ill health, illiteracy. I tell you this – given their obsession with independence, economic inequality and social injustice would last until doomsday if the SNP is all that confronts it."

  • Jets clinch playoff spot, beat Flames 4-0 to end skid

    Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler each scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak and clinch a playoff spot. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season, and Andrew Copp added two assists for the Jets. “It gets hard to answer the same questions,” Wheeler said of Winnipeg's slide.

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • 27 College Graduation Gifts They'll Need (and Actually Want) This Year

    Uncertain times call for gifts you know they'll love Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S., China to assess Phase 1 deal soon, Biden trade chief says

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday she expects to engage "in the near term" with Chinese officials to assess their implementation of the "Phase 1" trade deal between the two countries, with the outcome to influence the fate of Washington's punitive tariffs on Beijing. Tai told a Financial Times online event that she respects the need for continuity in U.S.-China trade policy, including the two-year trade deal implemented last year by the Trump administration. "It's the agreement that we have, it's the agreement that we will work from, that we will build from," Tai said.