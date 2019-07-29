Is Aspial (SGX:A30) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Aspial Corporation Limited (SGX:A30) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Aspial's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Aspial had S$1.14b of debt at March 2019, down from S$1.58b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of S$78.9m, its net debt is less, at about S$1.06b.

A Look At Aspial's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Aspial had liabilities of S$620.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of S$693.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had S$78.9m in cash and S$1.00b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling S$232.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of S$366.0m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Aspial has a rather high debt to EBITDA ratio of 15.2 which suggests a meaningful debt load. However, its interest coverage of 2.8 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. The good news is that Aspial grew its EBIT a smooth 73% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Aspial will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Aspial created free cash flow amounting to 17% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.