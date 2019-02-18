Aspinwall and Company Limited (NSE:ASPINWALL): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Measuring Aspinwall and Company Limited’s (NSE:ASPINWALL) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess ASPINWALL’s recent performance announced on 31 March 2018 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

Did ASPINWALL beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

ASPINWALL’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹129m has jumped 30% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 21%, indicating the rate at which ASPINWALL is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Let’s take a look at whether it is merely owing to industry tailwinds, or if Aspinwall has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Aspinwall has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.4% is below the IN Food industry of 7.0%, indicating Aspinwall’s are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Aspinwall’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 7.3% to 17%.

What does this mean?

Aspinwall’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Aspinwall to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

