Aspinwall merchants host monthlong shopping event to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh and Morgantown

Oct. 13—Aspinwall merchants are hosting a shopping-themed fundraiser to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities in Morgantown, W.Va., and Pittsburgh.

"Bags on Brilliant" is monthlong shopping event where customers can purchase a $25 tote bag stuffed with more than $250 worth of coupons that can be redeemed at various Aspinwall merchants from the Merchants of Aspinwall group.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides families of seriously ill children undergoing medical treatment with home-away-from-home lodging.

The event kicked off Oct. 5. Co-organizer Jessica Vukmir said the goal is to sell 150 bags, but she's hoping to exceed that number.

"We're grateful to partner with RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, having them as the beneficiary of this event. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House," said Vukmir, the owner of Dovecote Aspinwall and Nouveau Designer Consignment, both on Brilliant Avenue.

The bags may be purchased at the following retailers: Spark Books, Kristi Boutique, The Sol Collective, Feast Gourmet Market & Eatery and Nouveau Designer Consignment.

Additionally, several businesses will have "Dip Jars" that can accept credit card donations to support the charity.

Kristi West, owner of Kristi Boutique, said the fundraiser also puts the spotlight on shopping local.

"I love this campaign because it's all about two things I think are so important, now more than ever: supporting local charities and supporting local business," West said. "We're thrilled to be able to offer a discount to hopefully incentivize even more people to think about shopping local and have their money support areas of need in our community."

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .