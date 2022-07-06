Aspinwall officer struck by vehicle, taken to hospital

An officer was struck by a vehicle in Aspinwall.

BREAKING: Aspinwall Police tell me one of their officers was struck by a vehicle while doing traffic detail. That officer was taken to the hospital. We are working to learn more so stay with @WPXI pic.twitter.com/4Px98wpCGc — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) July 6, 2022

Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police, fire and EMS crews were called to the intersection of Freeport Road and Western Avenue at 4:00 p.m.

Aspinwall Police told Channel 11 the officer was struck while doing traffic detail.

The officer was taken to the hospital.

Officers told Channel 11 the officer who was hit is expected to be OK. He is being treated at Allegheny General Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Connellsville man facing charges after allegedly admitting to fatally shooting wife Highland Park parade shooting: Crimo confessed to investigators, considered second attack 1 adult, 5 minors charged in Westmoreland County fatal shooting on July 3 VIDEO: Man facing charges after allegedly headbutting, punching Allegheny General Hospital nurse DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts