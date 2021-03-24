Aspinwall, Shaler police urge people to lock doors after recent thefts

Mar. 23—A rash of thefts from cars and homes has local police urging people to lock their doors.

It's a reminder that's issued often and is a frustrating problem because it is easily preventable, officers said.

In Aspinwall, police responded to two incidents Monday, one a theft from a home and the other from a car — both unlocked.

In the first instance, suspects got away with a backpack and a laptop from a home. The second instance involved entry into a car, and the contents were tossed around but nothing was taken.

"This type of theft is a crime of opportunity and can be prevented," Aspinwall Chief Dave Nemec said.

Thieves have been making their way through neighboring communities for quick hits that last a night or two before they move on to the next town.

Shaler police reported on its Facebook page that two vehicles were stolen in recent days from the Shaler Highlands Apartment complex and officers have responded to several more reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the same area.

On Tuesday, there was a third stolen vehicle and similar reports of thefts along Verna Drive.

Shaler police Chief Sean Frank was not immediately available for comment but the department's social media post reminded residents to "always lock your car doors and never leave keys inside of a vehicle. Also, don't keep any valuables in plain sight."

Likewise, Aspinwall police posted to Facebook a list of tips that includes removing cellphones, wallets, sunglasses and shopping bags from inside vehicles, parking in well-lit areas where possible and never leaving a car idle with the keys in the ignition.

Nemec said it is also important to report any suspicious activity.

