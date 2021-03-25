Aspira: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $17.9 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.7 million.

Aspira shares have remained unchanged since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.71, increasing ninefold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWH

