Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.7m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Aspira Women's Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Henri Schuler bought US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$7.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.76). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 355.56k shares worth US$2.7m. On the other hand they divested 50.00k shares, for US$139k. In total, Aspira Women's Health insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Aspira Women's Health

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Aspira Women's Health insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$164m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aspira Women's Health Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Aspira Women's Health shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Aspira Women's Health insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Aspira Women's Health (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

