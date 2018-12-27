Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE): What’s In It For The Shareholders?

Two important questions to ask before you buy Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. I will take you through ASPIRE’s cash flow health and the risk-return concept based on the stock’s cash flow yield, using the most recent financial data. This will help you think about the company from a cash perspective, which is a crucial factor to investing.

What is Aspire Global’s cash yield?

Aspire Global’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Aspire Global to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

I will be analysing Aspire Global’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Aspire Global’s yield of 0.45% indicates its sub-standard capacity to generate cash, compared to the stock market index as a whole, accounting for the size differential. This means investors are taking on more concentrated risk on Aspire Global but are not being adequately rewarded for doing so.

Is Aspire Global’s yield sustainable?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at ASPIRE’s expected operating cash flows. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 30%, ramping up from its current levels of €20m to €26m in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, ASPIRE is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 14% next year, to 14% in the following year. The overall picture seems encouraging, should capital expenditure levels maintain at an appropriate level.

Next Steps:

Given a low free cash flow yield, on the basis of cash, Aspire Global becomes a less appealing investment. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, You should continue to research Aspire Global to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is ASPIRE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ASPIRE is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Aspire Global’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

