Aspiring actor warned that Kevin Spacey likes ‘young, straight guys’, court told

Kevin Spacey likes “young, straight guys”, an aspiring actor was warned before he was allegedly sexually assaulted after falling asleep at the actor’s flat, a court heard.

The alleged victim said he did not know “at that point he was a predator”, a jury was told.

He told a police officer he had written a letter to the Hollywood star asking for help, which later led to the alleged incident – a move he said seemed “quite tactical”.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard the night had ended with him crying at a bus stop when Mr Spacey asked him to leave following his rejection of the star’s alleged sexual advances.

He told the officer he did not leave when the actor had put his head in his crotch because “you just don’t want to annoy someone who’s that powerful in the business you’re trying to break into”.

‘Social sway’

“The social sway he had was massive.”

“Nothing happened that was consensual,” the man told police.

In the complainant’s police interview, which was played to the court on Monday, the man said Mr Spacey had called him a few weeks after his letter.

He told the officer: “He said: ‘Do you want to meet for a beer?’.

‘Starstruck’

“I was quite dumbstruck, starstruck by the idea of essentially meeting an idol.”

Addressing how he felt that the actor had made time to meet him, the man said: “It made me feel weirdly special because it was someone saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to clear out time for you this evening’.

“I thought it would be getting a calendar and booking something for four weeks’ time.”

He recalled being taken to Mr Spacey’s address, saying: “He said: ‘This is my place, do you want to come up?’, to which I said ‘Of course’, because it’s Kevin Spacey.

“There was some leftover pizza on the table so we had a bit of pizza, smoked some weed, which I was more into then.”

‘Incredibly weird’

Describing what happened later, the man said: “He kind of opened up his arms and said: ‘Come here’.

“Then he started to nuzzle his head ... he was just rubbing his head into my crotch – I thought: ‘This is incredibly weird’.

“I was very nervous at this point, I was just flicking through TV channels.

“I was going through films asking if he knew the actors ... he didn’t really want to have much of a conversation.”

Speaking about the allegation of the sex act, the man told the officer he began to feel “woozy” before saying: “Going to sleep isn’t something I would normally do – it is unusual in my behaviour just to conk out.

“I remember four to five hours later waking up – my belt was still together but my button and my zip were down and he’s just performed [a sex act] on me.”

The man said he reacted by saying, “No”, before adding: “Then he stopped and asked me to leave straight away.

“He said I shouldn’t talk to anyone about what had happened.”

The man told the officer that others had told him Mr Spacey liked the “young straight guys”.

‘Predator’

He said: “I didn’t know at that point he was a predator.”

Asked if he had thought of leaving when Mr Spacey had put his head in his crotch, the man said he had a “niggling thought” that “maybe this is OK”.

After the interview was played to the jury, Mr Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, took the witness through phone logs that showed the star had sent text messages to him a number of times after the incident.

The man said he had not received or seen any of the messages.

The complainant said he had messaged Spacey once after the encounter as he wanted to meet up and “get him to say something about the truth” so he could “record it”.

The House of Cards star, 63, has been described by the prosecution as a “sexual bully” as he stands trial accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

The defendant pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

