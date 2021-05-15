An aspiring journalist who interviewed Obama at age 11 has died at 23

An aspiring journalist who interviewed Obama at age 11 has died at 23
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damon Weaver participates In Early Vote Canvass Kickoff on October 27, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Damon Weaver participates In Early Vote Canvass Kickoff on October 27, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano/WireImage

  • Damon Weaver, an aspiring journalist who interviewed President Barack Obama, has died at 23.

  • When he was 11 in 2009, Weaver asked Obama about bullying and whether he'd improve school lunches.

  • Weaver was a communications student looking to pursue a career in sports journalism at the time of his death.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Damon Weaver, a 23-year-old man who sparked headlines at 11 years old after interviewing President Barack Obama, has died.

Weaver died on May 1 of natural causes, his sister Candace Hardy told the Palm Beach Post.

At the time of his interview in 2009, Weaver was a fifth-grade student at Canal Point Elementary School in Florida. He met and sat with Obama for about 10 minutes, asking him 12 questions within that span.

In the White House Diplomatic Room, Weaver and Obama discussed bullying, school lunches, and conflict resolution.

Weaver also asked Obama whether he'd be his "homeboy."

"Absolutely," Obama replied.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. That's the only way to describe it," Hardy told the Post. "It was life-changing for him."

At the time of his death, Weaver was a communications student at the Albany State University in Georgia. He hoped to pursue a career in sports journalism, the Post reported.

As a kid, Weaver had already built an impressive roster of interviewees, a list that includes high-profile figures and major politicians beyond Obama.

He interviewed former NBA star Dwyane Wade, for example. And he asked Obama whether the former president would play Wade in a one-on-one basketball game.

"Dwyane Wade was impressive and he gave me good advice," Weaver told the Palm Beach Post in 2015. "He told me to stick with my dreams. And he told me that I'm a 'cool' person."

Weaver also interviewed then-vice presidential candidate Joe Biden and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, the Post reported.

"A lot of people looked up to him," Hardy told the Post. "With him being so young, he made a way for more students to engage in journalism."

Hardy told the Post Weaver's funeral service will be live-streamed on the Brown & Bussey Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • White House talks police reform after release of video of Charleston inmate death

    The White House said Friday it is aware of the death of Jamal Sutherland and said President Joe Biden’s “focus and belief is that police reform is long overdue.”

  • The Pro Files: Get to Know the Trio Behind Michelle Obama's Fashion, Hair and Makeup

    When it comes to Michelle Obama's iconic looks, the former first lady puts her trust in stylist Meredith Koop, makeup artist Carl Ray and hairstylist Yene Damtew

  • Boy who was fatally punched was bullied at Brooklyn school, family says

    Family members and elected officials in Brooklyn are calling for an independent investigation after a 12-year-old boy died following being punched as the school day ended.

  • Joe Biden’s Venmo account discovered in ‘less than 10 minutes’ – report

    Joe and Jill Biden accounts removed after BuzzFeed discoveryWebsite says app revelation raises national security questions The White House did not immediately comment. By late Friday, BuzzFeed said, accounts for the president and first lady had been removed. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Venmo accounts for Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden were removed on Friday after BuzzFeed News said it easily found the US president on the payment app – a discovery it said raised national security questions. The website went looking for Biden’s account after it was mentioned in a New York Times report on White House conditions and working practices. Under the headline “Beneath Joe Biden’s Folksy Demeanor, a Short Fuse and an Obsession With Details”, the Times reported lengthy policy debates, angry outbursts at advisers and officials – and plenty of time spent with grandchildren. “They have been known to show their grandfather apps like TikTok,” the story said. “One adviser said he had sent the grandchildren money using Venmo.” The Trump administration wrestled unsuccessfully with the popularity of TikTok, an app for sharing short videos, over its ownership by a Chinese company, ByteDance. Venmo, which is owned by PayPal, enables simple payments between contacts. Transactions are public by default. They can be made private but contact lists remain visible. Biden’s payments were private. BuzzFeed did not publish names of his contacts. Reporters commonly scan Venmo for leads. The scandal engulfing the Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, for example, has included reporting on payments to women, allegedly for sex, made by a former associate. One recent Daily Beast headline read: “Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d Teen”. Gaetz denies all such accusations. BuzzFeed said it took “less than 10 minutes” to find Biden’s account, “using only a combination of the app’s built-in search tool and public friends feature”. “In the process,” it said, it “found nearly a dozen Biden family members and mapped out a social web that encompasses not only the first family but a wide network of people around them, including the president’s children, grandchildren, senior White House officials and all of their contacts on Venmo.” The White House did not immediately comment. By late Friday, BuzzFeed said, accounts for the president and first lady had been removed. A Venmo spokesman said: “The safety and privacy of all Venmo users and their information is always a top priority, and we take this responsibility very seriously. “Customers always have the ability to make their transactions private and determine their own privacy settings in the app. We’re consistently evolving and strengthening the privacy measures for all Venmo users to continue to provide a safe, secure place to send and spend money.” In a 2018 Guardian report, Christine Bannan, then of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said: “Venmo is an unusual app because it combines social media with financial transactions. “One of those is usually fairly public and one is usually very private, so it’s hard to gauge consumer expectations of privacy.” Gennie Gebhart, acting activism director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told BuzzFeed: “Venmo’s privacy failures are already a big problem for everyday folks who use Venmo, and that’s been the case for years. “All of those problems are magnified when we’re talking about a major public figure.”

  • Scott Peterson’s death sentence is overturned, he appeals for a new trial: Part 11

    Peterson’s defense attorney claims that before the last trial, a juror did not disclose a potential conflict of interest. Peterson is now trying to overturn his conviction based on jury misconduct.

  • How to Shop Target's Collaboration With Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo on Sunday

    A handy guide to shopping the retailer's latest Designer Dress collection.

  • How to Clean a Bathroom Sink and Keep It Looking Pristine

    Make your sink gleam with these simple cleaning strategies. These tips on how to clean a bathroom sink, including the drain and faucet, make it easy to wash away grime and maintain a spotless surface.

  • What We Know About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7, Because Yes, It’s Actually Happening This Year

    There's officially a premiere date, so get your calendars ready!

  • Remote learners at North Carolina high school excluded from prom, even if they were invited

    The same conflict has been echoed in school districts across the country where remote learners have been excluded from proms.

  • Kid Reporter Damon Weaver Who Interviewed Obama Is Dead At 23

    A "lot of people looked up to" the young reporter, and he inspired an interest in journalism in others, said his sister.

  • Tom Brady describes his offseason knee surgery as “pretty serious”

    Typically, we hear that NFL players have had “minor surgery,” otherwise known as surgery on someone other than you. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not have “minor surgery” on his knee. Brady described the procedure as “pretty serious knee surgery” in his recent appearance on Hoodinkie radio (nothing that no one knows what it is [more]

  • Flames engulf cargo ship's remains off US coast; no injuries

    The remains of an overturned cargo ship being dismantled along the Georgia coast caught fire Friday as workers used torches to cut into the hull, sending up black smoke and causing loud bangs that sounded like explosions. The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the Golden Ray said in a statement late Friday that crews had put out the fire, which burned for several hours, and would remain on the scene overnight in case the blaze flared up again. Susan Inman of the Altamaha Riverkeeper conservation group told The Associated Press she could see flames shooting from the open ends and the top of the Golden Ray on Friday afternoon as she watched from a boat about 300 yards (275 meters) away near St. Simons Island.

  • Bogaerts, Dalbec homer, Red Sox roll to 8-1 win over A's

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been searching for contributions from the rest of his lineup with Boston’s biggest bats struggling to produce during a sudden scoring slump. Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec each hit a two-run home run, and Boston avoided a sweep with an 8-1 win over Oakland on Thursday night. The Red Sox jumped on A’s left-hander Sean Manaea, pounding out 10 hits and seven runs in the first three innings on the way to snapping a three-game skid.

  • Columbus agrees to pay $10M to family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man killed by police

    Columbus has agreed to pay $10 million to the family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by former police officer Adam Coy in December.

  • More Stimulus Money May Be Coming Your Way – Here’s What To Do With It

    Early tax filers may get a treat this year. If you've already filed your taxes for 2020 instead of waiting for the May 17, 2021 deadline, you could be getting one of the "bonus checks" or "plus-up...

  • Close call at San Diego International Airport

    A Skywest plane was coming in for a landing while a Delta flight was still at the end of the runway after reporting mechanical issues. The planes avoided each other

  • This International Airport in Georgia Has 2 Graves Sitting on Its Active Runway

    The graves of Richard and Catherine Dotson currently sit on runway 10 at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia

  • Lottery jackpot 'winner' says she destroyed $26m ticket in laundry wash

    A woman who claims she bought the winning California Lottery ticket says she put it in the laundry.

  • 'I'm finally here': Greece formally opens to tourists

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece formally opened to visitors on Saturday, kicking off a summer season it hopes will resurrect its vital tourism industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic. After months of lockdown restrictions, Greece also opened its museums this week, including the Acropolis museum, home to renowned sculptures from Greek antiquity. "I feel really alive and good because it has been such a hard and long year because of COVID," said Victoria Sanchez, a 22-year-old student on holiday from the Czech Republic.

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on