An aspiring journalist who interviewed Obama at age 11 has died at 23

Damon Weaver participates In Early Vote Canvass Kickoff on October 27, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano/WireImage

Damon Weaver, an aspiring journalist who interviewed President Barack Obama, has died at 23.

When he was 11 in 2009, Weaver asked Obama about bullying and whether he'd improve school lunches.

Weaver was a communications student looking to pursue a career in sports journalism at the time of his death.

Weaver died on May 1 of natural causes, his sister Candace Hardy told the Palm Beach Post.

At the time of his interview in 2009, Weaver was a fifth-grade student at Canal Point Elementary School in Florida. He met and sat with Obama for about 10 minutes, asking him 12 questions within that span.

In the White House Diplomatic Room, Weaver and Obama discussed bullying, school lunches, and conflict resolution.

Weaver also asked Obama whether he'd be his "homeboy."

"Absolutely," Obama replied.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. That's the only way to describe it," Hardy told the Post. "It was life-changing for him."

At the time of his death, Weaver was a communications student at the Albany State University in Georgia. He hoped to pursue a career in sports journalism, the Post reported.

As a kid, Weaver had already built an impressive roster of interviewees, a list that includes high-profile figures and major politicians beyond Obama.

He interviewed former NBA star Dwyane Wade, for example. And he asked Obama whether the former president would play Wade in a one-on-one basketball game.

"Dwyane Wade was impressive and he gave me good advice," Weaver told the Palm Beach Post in 2015. "He told me to stick with my dreams. And he told me that I'm a 'cool' person."

Weaver also interviewed then-vice presidential candidate Joe Biden and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, the Post reported.

"A lot of people looked up to him," Hardy told the Post. "With him being so young, he made a way for more students to engage in journalism."

Hardy told the Post Weaver's funeral service will be live-streamed on the Brown & Bussey Funeral Home's Facebook page.

