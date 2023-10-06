Aspiring Political Figure Vivek Ramaswamy Claims Protestors Rammed His Car, But It Looks Like He Made It Up



Ramaswamy demonstrating the size of...something

Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the many Republican candidates for president who doesn’t have a chance in hell of wrestling the nomination away from Trump, is still on the campaign trail, doing his best to convince Trump to pick him for vice president. And to build support from the far-right, he’s taken a hard anti-Ukraine stance. As you can imagine, arguing to cut off support for Ukraine, block it from joining NATO and let Russia have whatever land it currently occupies has not been universally well-received. According to Ramaswamy (who is polling at around 7%, by the way) and his campaign, it was enough to cause two protesters to ram his car at a campaign stop in Iowa.

The Associated Press reports that according to Ramaswamy’s spokesperson, “Prior to the protestors ramming their car they continually laid on the horn, flipped staff off and screamed expletives (it appeared in efforts to create commotion.) It seemed like the protestor couldn’t stay at the event or didn’t want to and wanted to make a statement. (Though I can’t assign motivations.) The driver began to drive off but stopped suddenly after staffers chased after to get insurance information.”

