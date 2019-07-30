Aspo Oyj (HEL:ASPO) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Aspo Oyj (HEL:ASPO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Aspo Oyj

What Is Aspo Oyj's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Aspo Oyj had €197.9m of debt, up from €134.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of €13.2m, its net debt is less, at about €184.7m.

HLSE:ASPO Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Strong Is Aspo Oyj's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Aspo Oyj had liabilities of €142.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €170.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €13.2m as well as receivables valued at €85.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €214.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €283.8m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Aspo Oyj has net debt to EBITDA of 5.0 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.4 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 5.0. If Aspo Oyj can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 14% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Aspo Oyj can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Aspo Oyj recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for and improvement.