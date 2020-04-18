Do Aspocomp Group Oyj's (HEL:ACG1V) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Aspocomp Group Oyj (HEL:ACG1V). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Aspocomp Group Oyj's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Aspocomp Group Oyj has grown EPS by 54% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Aspocomp Group Oyj maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.0% to €31m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

HLSE:ACG1V Income Statement April 18th 2020 More

Aspocomp Group Oyj isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of €29m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Aspocomp Group Oyj Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Aspocomp Group Oyj insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. Actually, with 42% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Valued at only €29m Aspocomp Group Oyj is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have €12m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Does Aspocomp Group Oyj Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Aspocomp Group Oyj's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind Aspocomp Group Oyj is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Aspocomp Group Oyj , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.