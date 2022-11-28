Is ASR Nederland N.V.'s (AMS:ASRNL) 14% ROE Better Than Average?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. We'll use ROE to examine ASR Nederland N.V. (AMS:ASRNL), by way of a worked example.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for ASR Nederland

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ASR Nederland is:

14% = €931m ÷ €6.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.14 in profit.

Does ASR Nederland Have A Good ROE?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. The image below shows that ASR Nederland has an ROE that is roughly in line with the Insurance industry average (13%).

roe
roe

That's neither particularly good, nor bad. Even if the ROE is respectable when compared to the industry, its worth checking if the firm's ROE is being aided by high debt levels. If so, this increases its exposure to financial risk. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for ASR Nederland by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Most companies need money -- from somewhere -- to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first and second cases, the ROE will reflect this use of cash for investment in the business. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won't affect the total equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Combining ASR Nederland's Debt And Its 14% Return On Equity

It's worth noting the high use of debt by ASR Nederland, leading to its debt to equity ratio of 1.04. While its ROE is pretty respectable, the amount of debt the company is carrying currently is not ideal. Debt does bring extra risk, so it's only really worthwhile when a company generates some decent returns from it.

Conclusion

Return on equity is one way we can compare its business quality of different companies. A company that can achieve a high return on equity without debt could be considered a high quality business. If two companies have the same ROE, then I would generally prefer the one with less debt.

But when a business is high quality, the market often bids it up to a price that reflects this. The rate at which profits are likely to grow, relative to the expectations of profit growth reflected in the current price, must be considered, too. So I think it may be worth checking this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the The Artisanal Spirits Company plc ( LON:ART ) share price has...

  • Matt Hancock's career in Westminster is 'pretty much done', says Shapps

    Matt Hancock's stint on I'm A Celebrity suggests he has decided that his political career is "done", a Cabinet minister has said.

  • Coast Guard saves man who fell overboard into Gulf of Mexico in ‘Thanksgiving miracle’

    The U.S. Coast Guard saved a man who fell overboard off a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday in what one official is calling a “Thanksgiving miracle.” The Coast Guard said in a release that members received a call at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, that a passenger was missing from…

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

    How far off is Dürr Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:DUE ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

    The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the […]

  • ‘I just shot my son,’ father calls 9-1-1 after shooting son on Thanksgiving

    Huber Heights police responded to a shooting on Thanksgiving that sent one man to the hospital and his father to jail.

  • Colts hopeful to get 2 defensive starters back vs Steelers

    Indianapolis has 3 starting defensive linemen banged up this week.

  • Ether Drops As Whale Moves 73K ETH to Binance

    On-chain researcher Lookonchain warned of selling pressure in ether after a whale moved large amounts of the cryptocurrency to Binance.

  • New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

    State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. Florida, Georgia and Virginia created special state-level units after the 2020 election, all pushed by Republican governors, attorneys general or legislatures. “I am not aware of any significant detection of fraud on Election Day, but that’s not surprising,” said Paul Smith, senior vice president of the Campaign Legal Center.

  • Canada calls out 'disruptive' China in Indo-Pacific strategy

    STORY: “China is an increasingly disruptive global power..."Canada described China as "increasingly disruptive" on Sunday, as cabinet ministers outlined the country's long-awaited strategy for dealing with the Indo-Pacific region.At a news conference in Vancouver, foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly said Canada will be firm in how it engages with China."Our neighborhood, alongside Japan and South Korea, is facing real security threats from North Korea as it continues reckless missile launches and from China, who continues to challenge international norms.”The 26-page strategy released on Sunday, which mentions China more than 50 times, outlined a $1.7 billion boost to its military and cybersecurity spending in the region. “In response to increasingly complex threats to Canadian security in both physical and digital spaces, we are investing to promote peace and security throughout the region. We are increasing our military presence, increasing also our naval presence in the region." But the document said cooperation with the world's second-biggest economy was necessary to address trade issues as well as some of the world's "existential pressures," including climate change, global health and nuclear proliferation.

  • Riggleman says Cheney had ‘outsized’ influence on Jan. 6 committee

    Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), who previously worked as an adviser to the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, said Sunday that committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had “outsized” influence over its work. Riggleman was speaking to CNN’s Jim Acosta ahead of the release of the Jan. 6 panel’s much-anticipated final report, expected…

  • Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"

    Signups were averaging over two million per day in the last seven days as of Nov. 16, up 66% compared to the same week in 2021, Musk said in a tweet late on Saturday. Reported impersonations on the platform spiked earlier this month, before and in wake of the Twitter Blue launch, according to Musk. Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, has said that buying Twitter would speed up his ambition to create an "everything app" called X.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • With 76% ownership of the shares, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    A look at the shareholders of Union Pacific Corporation ( NYSE:UNP ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. This gives patient investors the opportunity to profit from the short-term fear that currently grips Wall Street. The stock has fallen 79% over the past year, and some investors have largely written off the company on fears that the best days of online retail are in the rearview mirror.

  • 1 Upcoming Stock-Split Stock Dividend Investors Won't Want to Miss

    Most stock splits don't create actual value for shareholders. While investors end up with more (or less if it's a reverse split) shares post-split, they own the same economic interest. Brookfield will split into two publicly traded companies -- Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management -- with the latter poised to pay an attractive and growing dividend.

  • 15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time […]