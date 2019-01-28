Assad Is Close to Victory But New Conflicts Are Bubbling Up in Syria

(Bloomberg) -- Syria’s civil war may be drawing to a close, but the potential for new spasms of violence is bubbling as regional and international actors rethink longstanding strategies.

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops has fanned much of the flames. While it would leave the field to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s Russian and Iranian allies, it has also emboldened Israel to advertise that it’s pummeling Iranian positions, practically taunting Tehran to respond. Some analysts warn of a confrontation between them that could spark a regional war also drawing in Lebanon and Iraq.

At the same time, Islamist extremists have staged a mini-resurgence. They’ve targeted U.S. and Kurdish forces, and scored a surprise battleground victory in the last opposition bastion of Idlib, perhaps precipitating an offensive by Damascus and Russia. Meanwhile, a threatened Turkish onslaught could drive Syrian Kurds to seek support from Assad and his international partners.

“We should not deceive ourselves and say that the war is over,” Fawaz Gerges, professional of international relations at the London School of Economics, said. “The major battles are over. But the reality is that the strategic and political struggle over Syria by the pivotal regional powers” is intensifying and escalating, he said. “In fact, my take is that this is the most dangerous phase in the Syrian conflict.”

Here are the developments to watch:

ISRAEL

Israel has long vowed not to let Iran establish a forward base in Syria from where it could attack the Jewish state. But in a major about-face, it’s now openly discussing its operations there after years of silence or vague acknowledgements.

The planned U.S. withdrawal means Israel could lose the strongest bulwark against Iranian forces and proxies in the region -- but it’s also happening at a time when Iran has been weakened by U.S. sanctions.

Departing military chief Gadi Eisenkot told the New York Times that thousands of Iranian targets have been struck inside Syria over the past two years, and Israel’s operations have the Trump administration’s blessing. “We strongly support Israel’s efforts to stop Tehran from turning Syria into the next Lebanon,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech in Cairo this month. That was a reference to the political and military power wielded in Lebanon by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, a leading enemy of Israel.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. It isn’t in Iran’s interest at this particular moment to give Israel a justification for all-out war, but war “comes sometimes because of a miscalculation, because of unknown variables, because of a black swan, because of a trigger,” Gerges said. The biggest threat in Syria “is an Israeli-Iranian war that could easily escalate into all-out regional conflict.”

IDLIB

Moscow and Ankara agreed in September to avert a threatened Syrian government offensive on the rebel bastion of Idlib, which could have propelled another wave of refugees into Turkey, where nearly 4 million have already taken sanctuary. But the calculus changed last month after al-Qaeda-linked fighters swept in and wrested the town from opposition forces backed by Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has signaled his country might agree to a limited Russian-backed Syrian offensive to retake Idlib. That would be a major policy reversal for Ankara, which has backed Syrian opposition forces throughout the war. Having bet on a quick demise of the Syrian regime, Turkey’s bargaining power is limited, and it seems the best President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could do is lobby Russian President Vladimir Putin to take Turkish interests into account.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergie Lavrov “has said Russia would ‘consider’ Turkish interests, but that sounds more like a diplomatic expression for ‘no way’,” said Heiko Wimmen, the Syria, Lebanon and Iraq project director at International Crisis Group in Beirut. “I can’t see why the Russians would want even more Syrian territory under Turkish control.”

ISLAMIC EXTREMISTS

Trump announced in December that U.S. troops would quit Syria because Islamic State had been vanquished, but the extremist group has sent deadly signals that it remains a lurking danger. For the second time in less than a week, its suicide bombers targeted U.S. forces on Jan. 21, causing no American casualties but killing five allied Kurdish fighters. The previous week, four Americans were killed and three were wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a patrol in the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Syria.