'Assad destroyed my house': Hundreds dead as Syria escalates attack on final rebel stronghold

It was only after the dust from the air strike settled that Fareed al-Mhlol realised his home had taken a direct hit.

The walls of his house in the town of Ma'arat al-Nu'man, in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, had crumbled in, injuring his entire family and killing his aunt.

Rebel-held Idlib on Sunday faced its heaviest day of strikes since the latest government offensive began on April 30, according to the war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Bombs have been raining down indiscriminately on residential areas, on schools and on hospitals for weeks, as President Bashar al-Assad’s forces attempt to retake the final opposition stronghold.

“I ran first towards my mother and my sisters. I took them out of the house where I thought they would be safer,” Mr Mhlol told the Telegraph by phone on Monday.

“Then I ran in the direction of my aunt in order to reassure her. It was then I saw an unspeakable scene - the wall had fallen on her and she had been covered in rubble. She was dead.

“I don’t know what we are going to do now, where we are going to go,” Mr Mhlol messaged. “There’s nowhere safe left.”

The family had already been forced to move from their last home after it was destroyed by strikes. His aunt and uncle had been living with them as theirs too had been levelled.

“Assad destroyed my house and destroyed all my memories,” he said. “Assad wants to kill me and kill my family because I am an activist and a journalist trying to get the truth out to the world of the massacres going on in Idlib.”

Ma'arat al-Nu'man has been a regular target for the regime. The town has been the most vocal in its opposition not only to Assad but also to ruling Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), countering Assad’s narrative that all those remaining in Idlib are terrorists and sympathisers.

Mr Mhlol’s seven-year-old sister Marwa, who was wounded in Sunday’s attack, has herself campaigned on social media for attacks on Idlib to stop.

“You are sending your bombs on me, do I look like a terrorist?” she wrote on her Twitter account in March. “If I die, today or tomorrow, remember that my only weapon was my smile.”

Ma'arat al-Nu'man is not a strategic town, but activists believe it is being targeted in order to terrify the civilian population into surrendering.

Idlib has swollen to more than three million after fighters and civilians from other parts of Syria were sent there from rebel-held areas recaptured by the government.

HTS has become the most dominant militia in the province, having swallowed up the more moderate groups. They have reportedly rejected offers to “reconcile” with the government and with nowhere left to be sent, they are now fighting to the death.