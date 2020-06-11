Assad sacks prime minister as economic crisis worsens and protesters demand fall of regime

Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator, sacked his prime minister on Thursday amid a spiralling economic crisis and a series of rare protests against his regime.

In a statement, the office of the Syrian president announced that Imad Khamis, who had served as prime minister since 2016, had been dismissed

“President Assad issues decree number 143 for year 2020 which relieves the prime minister Imad Muhammad Dib Khamis of his position," it said.

The dismissal came as a highly unusual mass protest against Assad continued for its fifth consecutive day in the Druze-majority town of Suweida in southwestern Syria.

Dozens marched through the town calling for the “fall of the regime” as well as revolution and justice. Similar protests were held this week in the southern town of Tafas, in the Daraa region.

"Protesters called for freedom and toppling of the regime as a result of popular anger over the deteriorating economic, social, security and political situation," one protester in Suweida, Noura al Basha, told Reuters news agency.

Most of Syria’s Arab Druze community has stayed loyal to the Assad regime for fear of religious persecution, while Suweida has largely avoided the bloodshed of the civil war.

Public protests against Assad’s rule since the civil war began are almost unheard of due to the risk of being “disappeared” into the country’s prisons and torture chambers by security forces.

Syrian President Bashar Assad gestures during an interview in Damascus - SANA More

The Syrian regime swiftly announced Khamis was being replaced by Hussein Arnous, who previously served as housing and water resources minister.

Senior Syria analysts said both Mr Hussein and Mr Khamis were regarded as “unpopular and corrupt” politicians in the country.

Mr Khamis, who like most senior Syrian figures is under EU sanctions, oversaw a catastrophic plunge in the value of the Syrian pound. As of Thursday, 3,000 Syrian pounds were valued at $1, or 79 pence.

Syrian authorities blame the economic hardship on Western sanctions, while the currency collapse has led to soaring prices and people struggling to afford food and basic supplies.

But it was speculated on Thursday that Mr Khamis may have been sacked so he could take the blame for the economic crisis.

Assad is also grappling with a feud in Syria's ruling family, which erupted earlier this year when his cousin, a former member of the inner circle, published an unprecedented video begging for debt relief.

In the video, which is said to have angered the Syrian dictator, telecoms businessman Rami Makhlouf claimed he had been saddled with crippling debts by Assad and claimed he was unable to pay them off.

More than 400,000 people have been killed since Syria's civil war erupted in 2011, with millions displaced and large parts of the country still outside government control.