Assad's British wife and 38 others hit by US sanctions as Trump tries to squeeze regime

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s British wife and dozens of members of his inner circle were on Wednesday hit with US sanctions, as the Trump administration heaped pressure on the beleaguered regime.

Asma al-Assad, who was born and grew up in the UK, was designated for the first time by the US government, which described her as “one of Syria’s most notorious war profiteers.”

The sanctions came into force on Wednesday under the Caesar Act - legislation which has been years in the making and named after a Syrian defector who documented horrific human rights abuses carried out by the regime.

The first batch of designations target 39 people or entities with ties to the government, including Assad's sister Bushra, brother and military commander Maher, as well as other members of the extended family, senior military leaders and business executives.

Many of them were already subject to US sanctions, but the new penalties also target non-Syrians who do business with them in an attempt to discourage foreign investment in the country.

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, said the designations represent “the beginning of what will be a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime revenue and support it uses to wage war and commit mass atrocities against the Syrian people.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (C-L) meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad (C-R) in Damascus, Syria, in March

Mrs Assad, who had worked in London as an investment banker until her marriage to Assad in 2000, has styled herself as a progressive reformer and modern face of the ruling family.

She was described by Vogue magazine in early 2011 as Syria's “Rose in the Desert", a month before her husband began violently cracking down on peaceful protesters.

She is known to have a penchant for luxury British and European designer brands, continue to shop online even as the country burned.

The 44-year-old first lady, who recently underwent treatment for breast cancer, had never before been subject to sanctions and managed to get around restrictions on the Assad family by shipping goods through friendly countries, such as the UAE.

Her father, Fawaz Akhras, is a Harley Street surgeon and director of the British-Syrian Society, which has pushed for normalised relations between the countries.

Bashar al-Assad's British-born wife Asma with female troops on the occasion of Mother's Day in 2018

Omar al-Shogre from the US-based NGO Syrian Emergency Task Force, which pushed for the Caesar bill, called June 17 a “big day”.