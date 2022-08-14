Assailant used a machete to slash a man across forearm in Fort Worth, authorities say

An assailant early on Sunday in Fort Worth used a machete to cut a man across his forearm and then rode away on a bicycle, police reported.

The victim was taken in good condition to John Peter Smith Hospital, Fort Worth police said.

Police were directed about 1:15 a.m. to a gas station and convenience store in the 4100 block of Airport Freeway where there was a 58-year-old man who had suffered a cut, police said

The victim said he had been with a friend in a park near the Riverside Community Center in the 3700 block Maurice Avenue when a man riding a bicycle approached from shadows and cut him, police said.

Police said they had identified a possible suspect.