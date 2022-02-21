Assailant in vehicle fires upon Haltom City house; man inside is shot, authorities say
A person firing a handgun from a sport utility vehicle on Sunday shot a man inside a house in Haltom City, police said.
The man was shot about 8:30 a.m. at the house in the 5700 block of Bonnie Wayne Street, Haltom City police said.
The victim suffered a minor injury, police said. No one else was inside the house when it was fired on. The house was pocked by rounds.
People in the area saw a black Nissan Pathfinder or a similar SUV passing the house when the man was shot, police said. They believe that the assailant may have been wearing a red shirt.
Police did not announce an arrest.