Assange appeals U.S. extradition ruling to UK's top court

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday filed an application to appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a lower court's ruling this month that he can be extradited to the United States.

U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

On Dec. 10, Assange moved a step closer to facing criminal charges in the United States after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in London's High Court.

The court said it was satisfied with a package of assurances given by the U.S. about the conditions of Assange's detention, including a pledge not to hold him in a so-called "ADX" maximum security prison in Colorado and that he could be transferred to Australia to serve his sentence if convicted.

The Supreme Court is the United Kingdom's final court of appeal.

Assange's fiancée, Stella Moris, said the High Court's ruling raised three points of law of general public importance that have an impact on the procedural and human rights safeguards of a wide range of other types of cases.

"Under English law, in order for the application to have a chance to be considered by the Supreme Court, first the same High Court judges who ordered Julian Assange's extradition must certify that at least one of the Supreme Court appeal grounds is a point of law of general public importance," she said in a statement.

She said the application for leave to appeal is currently under consideration by the High Court judges. A decision is not expected before the third week of January.

(Reporting by Mike Holden, writing by James Davey, editing by Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Snow storm to make roads challenging for Tahoe holiday visitors

    Snow storm to make roads challenging for Tahoe holiday visitors

  • City of Houston’s Chief Medical Officer breaks down Omicron surge

    FOX 26 morning team catches up with Dr. David Persse, who answers questions and addresses concerns of the COVID-19 omicron variant, which has already made its presence known in the Houston area.

  • 'Hundreds of hours': Sebastian cop fired, not charged after months-long dating violence investigation

    FDLE conducted a full investigation into the allegations .... spending hundreds of hours on the case, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokesperson said

  • Princess Haya's divorce from Sheikh Mohammed took place in London, the divorce capital of the world for the mega-rich

    A UK judge recently ordered Sheikh Mohammed, the emir of Dubai, to pay his ex-wife Haya a $734 million divorce settlement.

  • Middletown police make arrests following vandalism of historic rail cars

    A similar vandalism incident of the property occurred in May, Middletown police said in a press release Tuesday.

  • ​​Close to $4 million spent in Durham investigation in first year

    Special counsel John Durham has spent close to $4 million during the first year of his investigation of the FBI's probe into possible links between Russia and then-candidate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.According to a Department of Justice filing released on Wednesday, the special counsel's office incurred roughly $2.36 million in expenses between April 1 and Sept. 30 this year, including close to $800,000 in contractual services...

  • Man sues Kansas City, Kansas QuikTrip after he caught fire at gas pump: court records

    The man suffered severe burns on his hands, abdomen and genitals, the lawsuit says.

  • NYC Mayor-Elect and City Council Fight over Solitary at Rikers

    Ex-cop and incoming NYC mayor Eric Adams is already fighting with more than half the city’s incoming council members, after they sent a letter saying they’re not feeling his plan to bring back solitary confinement at the infamous Rikers Island jail.

  • Jared Kushner investment firm Affinity raises $3 billion in committed funding

    Jared Kushner's global investment firm, Affinity Partners, has raised more than $3 billion in committed funding from international investors, a person familiar with the fund-raising effort told Reuters on Thursday. Kushner, a former top aide to former President Donald Trump who is married to his daughter, Ivanka, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners last summer after deciding to step away from politics, and began raising money in the fall. Kushner plans to invest in American and Israeli companies that are looking for international expansion opportunities in India, Africa, the Middle East and other parts of Asia.

  • Maryland notches another 24-hour record of COVID cases as more patients trigger Hogan’s hospitals plan

    Maryland health officials reported 6,869 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, breaking the previous record of coronavirus infections set Tuesday, while hospitalizations eclipsed a state-instituted threshold that requires hospitals to implement their emergency pandemic plans immediately. The state has recorded more than 17,000 cases over the past three days, levels not seen before throughout the ...

  • Russian foreign minister says security talks with U.S. and NATO are slated to start next month

    Russian and U.S. negotiators will sit down for talks early next year to discuss Moscow's demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, Russia's top diplomat said Wednesday.

  • Looking for the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu? Key factors to help you find the next hot meme coin in 2022

    A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto and what's on the horizon in digital assets.

  • Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to block release of White House records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the release of White House records sought by the House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Trump's request came two weeks after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-appeals-court-rejects-trumps-bid-withhold-records-panel-probing-jan-6-attack-2021-12-09 that the former president had no basis to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden's decision to allow the documents to be handed over. Biden had previously determined that the records, which belong to the executive branch, should not be subject to executive privilege, which protects the confidentially of some internal White House communications, and that turning them over to Congress was in the best interest of the nation.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell jury digs into more transcripts, then pauses work until after Christmas

    Jurors in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell adjourned Wednesday afternoon after 16 hours of deliberations over three days.

  • Biden's approval is down. Student debt forgiveness won't help.

    Biden's approval is down. Student debt forgiveness won't help.

  • The King's Man: Shot (Spot)

    As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING'S MAN, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.

  • Russia violates WTO commitments with import bans, substitution policies -USTR

    Russia continues to move away from commitments it made to join the World Trade Organization in 2012, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday, citing agricultural import restrictions and import substitution policies. In an annual report to Congress on Russia's WTO compliance, USTR said Russia in 2021 introduced new tracking systems for consignments of goods through supply chains and has maintained non-science-based agricultural import restrictions. "Over the past year, Russia has continued its trajectory of an economy moving away from the guiding principles of the WTO: non-discrimination, freer trade, predictability, transparency, and fair competition," USTR said in the report https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/WTO/2021%20Report%20on%20Russia's%20WTO%20Compliance.pdf.

  • Nebraska project finds key minerals, but can it mine them?

    Far beneath the rolling cropland of southeast Nebraska sits a deposit of elements that can be used to make steel and aluminum stronger. Extracting them would seem to be just the kind of project that President Joe Biden has argued is needed to reduce the United States' dependence on foreign suppliers of critical minerals. As a result, despite years of efforts, the mine in Nebraska might never be built.

  • Most crimes against Mexico journalists, activists unpunished

    A senior government human rights official said Thursday that 90% of crimes against activists and journalists go unpunished in Mexico. The assistant interior secretary in charge of human rights said that in those cases where the culprits have been identified, almost half are local officials. Local officials in Mexico are often angered by corruption accusations against them, but in some cases they are also in league with criminal or business interests.

  • Kim Kardashian Calls Herself ‘Lazy’ After Seeing Kourtney's Extreme Elf on a Shelf Set-Up

    Kim Kardashian shared her reaction to Kourtney’s next-level Elf on a Shelf display. In response, the mogul called herself ‘lazy’ in comparison to her sister’s epic holiday set-up. Kim also revealed there’s a stocking hanging in her home for ex Kanye West, which follows her recent filing to be declared legally single amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.