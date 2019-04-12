Dov S. Zakheim

Security, Americas

The First Amendment to the Constitution does not protect someone from shouting “fire” in a crowded theater. Similarly, it does not protect a so-called journalist who maliciously harms the nation’s security, as Assange did.

Assange Should Get What He Deserves

Julian Assange claims that he is a journalist. My foot. He may or may not have been a paid Russian agent, but for all intents and purposes he was. His aim was to do as much damage to the United States as he possibly could. With the help of a traitor named Chelsea Manning he undermined American diplomacy and probably endangered American lives. He followed up that triumph of treachery by attempting to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, most likely working in cahoots with the Kremlin. While he did not determine its outcome, he certainly contributed to it and, in doing so, certainly did not displease his Russian collaborators.

Genuine journalists do not have evil intentions. Those who leaked the Pentagon papers did so because they were concerned that the United States government was lying to its people even as thousands of young Americans were dying in the rice paddies of Vietnam. Woodward and Bernstein went after “All the President’s Men” because they discovered that the White House was obstructing justice. Assange’s objective was neither to get to the truth behind the pursuit of a war whose costs in lives and treasure were continuing to mount, or to prevent any further attempts to undermine the American system of checks and balances. His objectives were purely malign. Were his motives truly noble, he might perhaps have investigated the goings-on in Trump Tower during the summer of 2016.

Assange is desperately fighting extradition to the United States because he knows that he is no different from an accomplice to Al Qaeda. Their aims are identical; both seek to weaken, if not destroy, America and the democratic system it embodies.

