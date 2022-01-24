Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DANICA KIRKA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Julian Assange
    Julian Assange
    Australian computer programmer

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday won the first stage of his effort to appeal a U.K. ruling that opened the door for his extradition to U.S. to stand trial on espionage charges.

The High Court in London gave Assange permission to appeal the case to the U.K. Supreme Court. But the Supreme Court must agree to accept the case before it can move forward.

The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

Just over a year ago, a district court judge in London rejected a U.S. extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. U.S. authorities later provided assurances that the WikiLeaks founder wouldn’t face the severe treatment his lawyers said would put his physical and mental health at risk.

The High Court last month overturned the lower court’s decision, saying that the U.S. promises were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely.

Last month, the High Court overturned the lower court’s decision. High Court justices Ian Burnett and Timothy Holroyd said the American promises were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely.

They said the U.S. promises were “solemn undertakings, offered by one government to another, which will bind all officials and prosecutors who will deal with the relevant aspects of Mr. Assange’s case now and in the future.”

Assange’s lawyers say those promises can’t be trusted, and have sought permission to appeal to Britain’s highest court. They argue that the U.S. government’s pledge that Assange won’t be subjected to extreme conditions is meaningless because it's conditional and could be changed at the discretion of American authorities.

Nick Vamos, a partner at Peters & Peters solicitors in London and a former head of extradition at Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service, said it was unlikely that the appeal would be granted. Assange can only take the case to the Supreme Court if the High Court rules that there are matters of “general public importance” to consider.

Assange, 50, has been held at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in London since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years holed up inside Ecuador’s Embassy in London. Assange sought protection in the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed.

American prosecutors say Assange unlawfully helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.

Lawyers for Assange argue that their client shouldn’t have been charged because he was acting as a journalist and is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that guarantees freedom of the press. They say the documents he published exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 dead in Milwaukee near 21st and Wright

    Five people are dead in Milwaukee near 21st and Wright, the fire department confirmed Sunday evening.

  • Venezuelan opposition's Guaido calls for February protest

    Opposition leader Juan Guaido on Sunday called for Venezuelans to take to the streets on Feb. 12 in peaceful marches against President Nicolas Maduro, as the country's divided opposition looks ahead to presidential elections. The opposition considers Maduro's 2018 re-election to be fraudulent and has in the past held mass marches against his government, some of which have led to deaths. Maduro's government "fears the streets, fears organization of the base," Guaido told journalists after an opposition event held to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the military dictatorship in 1958.

  • Water cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

    Police fired water cannons and thick clouds of tear gas Sunday in Brussels to disperse people protesting COVID-19 vaccinations and government restrictions that aim to curb the fast-spreading omicron variant. Police said the protest in the Belgian capital drew an estimated 50,000 people, some traveling from France, Germany and other countries to take part. Protesters yelled “Liberty!” as they marched and some had violent confrontations with police.

  • Steaming lakes and thundersnow: 4 questions answered about weird winter weather

    The shoreline of Lake Michigan in Chicago ahead of an approaching storm, Jan. 26, 2021. Xinhua/Joel Lerner via Getty ImagesEditor’s note: Extreme cold weather can produce unusual phenomena, from so-called sea smoke to slushy ocean waves. As atmospheric scientist Scott Denning explains, these striking events are caused mainly by the behavior of water at very cold temperatures. 1. Why do lake and ocean waters appear to steam during cold snaps? There are three phases, or states, of water: solid ice

  • France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

    People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus. The new law came into effect Monday requiring a “vaccine pass” that is central to the government’s anti-virus strategy. France is registering Europe’s highest-ever daily coronavirus infection numbers, and hospitals are continuing to fill up with virus patients, though the number of people in intensive care units has dropped in recent days.

  • German navy chief resigns after suggesting Putin deserves respect

    The chief of the German Navy resigned Saturday after he came under fire for suggesting that Crimea would "never come back" to Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach's resignation comes as Ukraine and the West brace for the possibility of an imminent Russian invasion after Russia positioned nearly 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border last month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • Watch the 44-yard bomb to Cooper Kupp that saved the Rams’ win over the Bucs

    Stafford. Kupp. 44 yards. Watch it over and over again.

  • Michael Avenatti, U.S. lawyer who battled Trump, goes on trial in fraud case

    Lawyer Michael Avenatti, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, goes on trial on Monday on charges he defrauded his former client, adult film star Stormy Daniels, whom he represented in cases against Trump. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say Avenatti, 50, embezzled https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-crime-avenatti/u-s-lawyer-michael-avenatti-gets-trial-date-on-charges-of-stealing-from-ex-client-idUSKBN1WN2DP $300,000 in book contract proceeds intended for Daniels, in part by forging her signature in a letter to an agent. Avenatti, who has pleaded not guilty, faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted of wire fraud and identity theft.

  • 3 reasons why inflation is here to stay

    High inflation levels like those seen in December’s CPI report may be here to stay, says Key Private Bank CIO George Mateyo.

  • Over 3,000 of Giuliani's communications released to prosecutors following FBI seizure

    More than 3,000 of Rudy Giuliani's communications were released to prosecutors on Wednesday after a review of 18 devices that the FBI seized from the former Trump lawyer's possession last April. The Washington Post reported that former federal judge Barbara S. Jones, who was chosen to lead a privilege review of Giuliani's communications, stated that there were 25,000 messages on a cellphone that dated back to 2018. The former NYC mayor asserted...

  • Stowaway survives in nose wheel of freight flight from Africa -Dutch police

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -A stowaway was discovered in the wheel section under the front of a Cargolux freight plane that arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport from Africa on Sunday, Dutch military police said. Marechausse spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds said the man's age and nationality had not yet been determined. A spokesperson for freight carrier Cargolux confirmed in an email that the stowaway had been on a flight operated by Cargolux Italia.

  • Futures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures slipped and stocks extended declines amid concerns over the Federal Reserve’s imminent rate liftoff. Bonds rose as Russia-Ukraine tensions exacerbated the risk-off mood.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSolana Suffers Network Instability in

  • Opinion: My arrest and aborted prosecution underlined 3 lies Iowa is propagating about animal agriculture

    Direct Action Everywhere investigator: The government, in short, is an active collaborator in industrial animal cruelty.

  • Sanders admits ‘Republicans laughing all the way to Election Day,’ as Biden spending agenda fails in Senate

    Bernie Sanders, recognizing the 2022 midterms could result in a GOP Senate majority, said Sunday that Republicans are “laughing all the way to Election Day,” with President Biden’s agenda stalled.

  • In photos: Behind the frontlines in Ukraine

    Ukrainian officials told Reuters Sunday they're taking "seriously" U.K. government allegation that Russia's government is seeking to possibly invade Ukraine and install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv.The big picture: The Kremlin has denied the U.K. claim, but as Russia continues to amass forces on all sides of Ukraine's border and the U.S. prepares to evacuate families and nonessential staff from the American Embassy in Kyiv this week, Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer fighters are preparing for po

  • U.S. weighs troop deployment near Ukraine, orders embassy families out

    Defense Secretary Austin briefed Biden on U.S. military options for responding to Russia, including moving U.S. troops to countries bordering Ukraine.

  • When it comes to dumb outdoor crooks, this poacher takes the crown

    This deer poacher be the king of all dummies.

  • A Texas woman demanded to buy a child from a mother at a Walmart for $500,000, police say

    The mother refused to give the child's name to the woman. But the woman somehow already knew his name and began to call it out, police said.

  • Illegal firearms and ammunition seized from Ravenna Township home Friday

    Law enforcement seized 20 firearm, about 5,000 rounds of ammunition and numerous high-capacity magazines from a Ravenna Township home on Friday.

  • Georgia pastor arrested after 8 people found 'imprisoned against their will' in basement

    Police arrested a Georgia pastor and charged him with false imprisonment after officials allegedly found eight people locked inside his basement.The pastor has disputed the charges.The Griffin Police Department said in a news release on Jan. 18 that Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, and his wife, Sophia Simm-Bankston, 56, were running an "unlicensed group home" at the house "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance."An...