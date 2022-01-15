Assassin masquerading as Uber driver gunned down Manhattan man: police

An assassin masquerading as an Uber driver knocked on a Manhattan man’s front door, whipped out a gun and fatally shot him, police said Saturday.

The unidentified gunman rapped on 30-year-old Davon Venable’s apartment door at the Lillian Wald Houses off the FDR Drive in the East Village just before 10 p.m. Friday, cops said.

“Did you order an Uber?” the stranger asked seconds before he pulled out his gun and shot Venable in the back and neck inside his fourth floor apartment, police said.

EMS rushed Venable to Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

The gunman ran off and was still being sought Saturday.