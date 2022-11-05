Assassination attempt carried out against Russian collaborator judge who sentenced international volunteers to

The occupation authorities declare an attempt on a

According to the puppet head, Nikulin was struck by gunfire in the occupied town of Vuhlehirsk on Nov. 4. His condition is serious but stable, Pushilin added.

Nikulin was responsible for the “death sentence" placed on two British volunteers captured by Russian forces, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan volunteer Saadun Bragimov, who defended Mariupol from the first days of the Russian invasion.

On July 21, the Ukraine’s SBU security service charged the so-called “judge” with war crimes.

Commenting on the situation, Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky wrote on Telegram that: “…the execution of the British is a very bad idea with predictable consequences. The prisoners weren't executed, but some sentiment remained. Such a paradox: you sentence people to death, but you're the one getting shot.”

