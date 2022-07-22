Assault on 51-year-old woman in New York sparks PH consulate call for Filipinos to report hate crimes

The Philippine Consul General in New York called on Filipinos to immediately report hate crimes following an assault on a 51-year-old Filipino woman in Queens, New York City.

The victim was verbally assaulted and harassed by a homeless woman in Queens on July 16, Philippine Consul General Elmer G. Cato tweeted on Friday.

The homeless woman allegedly tried to prevent the 51-year-old from boarding a train at the 63rd Drive Subway Station in Rego Park.

In another hate incident reported to @PHinNewYork, a 51-year-old Filipina was verbally assaulted and harassed by a homeless woman who also tried to prevent her from boarding her train at the 63rd Drive Subway Station in Rego Park, Queens on Saturday afternoon. More from NextShark: 12 women in Thailand fear lawsuit after discovering they all had sex with the same married man — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) July 22, 2022

“This is the 42nd case of a hate-related incident or criminal act involving a member of the Filipino Community that was reported to or monitored by the Consulate since last year,” Cato wrote in an advisory statement.

Cato advised Filipinos who may find themselves in distress due to crimes, including hate incidents, to call the hotlines of the Philippine Consulate General in New York at +1-917-294-0196 and +1-917-239-4118 for assistance.

“The Consulate is requesting kababayan to report such incidents so that it can more accurately assess the situation and issue timely advisories to help ensure the safety and security of members of the Filipino Community,” Cato tweeted.

“[Filipinos] residing in New York and those on temporary visits are reminded to always remain vigilant and to take the necessary precautions, especially when walking in the streets or taking mass transport,” he reiterated.

Filipinos who may find themselves in distress due to hate or other crimes or due to an emergency that may involve them or other kababayan are requested to call the hotlines of @PHinNewYork at +1-917-294-0196 and +1-917- 239-4118 for assistance. pic.twitter.com/8CjT7QVFCd — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) July 22, 2022

Last week, Cato reported an incident involving an 18-year-old tourist from Cebu, Philippines, who was assaulted near the Philippine Center in Manhattan on July 13. The victim sustained facial injuries.

While the consul general is uncertain whether the incident was an anti-Asian attack, he said the Philippine Consulate has been in touch with the NYPD regarding further details.

