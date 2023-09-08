Assault arrest in Randolph County
Assault arrest in Randolph County
Assault arrest in Randolph County
Williams was accused of domestic battery by strangulation and assault with a weapon against her wife, among other charges.
Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.
Urías will remain on paid leave as authorities and the league investigate the allegations.
It was another rough day in court for Christine Costner. On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to pay Kevin Costner $14,237.50 in legal fees.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer bandwagon a couple of more playoff-bound teams, this time focusing on the Twins and Orioles, but not before they break down the news of Julio Urías’ arrest and Shohei Ohtani’s photo day body double.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
Ruby Franke, the mom behind the family YouTube channel 8 Passengers, was arrested on Aug. 30 under suspicion of two counts of aggravated child abuse.
“We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”
The 2024 BMW X5 Protection packs enough armor to stop AK-47 bullets, yet it remains as spacious and as luxurious as the regular-production model.
Farley's father, Robert, was 61.
Code was arrested in 2017, when the FBI swept up 10 basketball coaches and recruiting middle men in an effort to clean up college basketball.
Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday for arrest and processing at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail after being indicted along with 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
The family revealed new details about the cause of Bronny's sudden cardiac arrest on Friday and expressed optimism that he'll "return to basketball in the very near future."
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
What is an AED? Using one can save a life, according to experts.
Rapper explains how his freeway-stopping sign stunt landed him jail time on "May Strange Arrest."
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Erik Compton has played in just two PGA Tour events this season and has not won a tournament in 168 career starts.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.