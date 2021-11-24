Assault, attempted murder among Laurel County indictments returned Friday

Nov. 24—LONDON — Two people involved in a dispute in July were both indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.

Jeffrey Paul Smith, 51, of Old Way Road in London, is charged with attempted murder of Dustin Messer by shooting him during the argument. He is additionally charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The indictment states that Smith shot a gun, injuring Messer and another person. He also discharged a gun in the vicinity of a third person.

Dustin Ray Messer, 31, of Chesnut Street in Corbin, is charged with first-degree assault for shooting one of Smith's relatives in the leg during that argument.

Another person was indicted on two separate incidents.

Mickey Wayne Grubb, 20, of East KY 1223 in Corbin, was named in two separate indictments for incidents occurring in July. The first indictment charges Grubb with two counts of first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree persistent felony offender. Those incidents took place on July 21, 2021, in which Grubb struck a vehicle and injured two people. He then left the scene, leaving the two victims injured without offering assistance to them. Grubb has two prior felony convictions for receiving stolen property under $10,000 and fleeing or evading police in Laurel County in 2019, thus the persistent felony offender charge.

The second indictment took place just five days later, with Grubb being charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Bobby Ray Henson, 69, of Hazel Patch Road in East Bernstadt, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting a gun in the vicinity of another person, thus causing the danger of death or serious injury. The indictment states the incident took place on Sept. 27.

—Tommy Lou Robinson, 52, of Old Way School Road in London, was named in a seven-count indictment that involved danger to two other people. On May 19, Robinson is accused of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault for strangling a pregnant female, then pushing her backward out a door, causing her to hit her head on concrete blocks and third-degree terroristic threatening for threatening to kill her. He is additionally charged with unlawful imprisonment and first-degree wanton endangerment of a man by restraining him and exposing him to a risk of serious injury. Robinson also is charged with theft by unlawful taking for taking $525 from the female, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

—Tony Taylor, 32, of Elisha Feltner Road in London, is charged with first-degree assault for shooting a female in the chest on September 28 and causing serious physical injury.

Other indictments included:

—Jacqueline Courtney Wilt, 45, also known as Jacqueline Courtney Arthur and Jacqueline Courtney Thurmond, lists no address but is charged with second-degree arson and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment on March 2 for setting an outbuilding on fire and endangering two people.

—Ernie Ray Bratcher, 36, of Jackie Bratcher Road in Manchester, was indicted for second-degree escape, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender for damaging a bracelet from a home incarceration program and escaping monitoring on July 28.

—Tyler William Mehler, 29, of Mountain Trail Circle in London, now faces charges of second-degree escape, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree persistent felony offender for escaping home incarceration on Aug. 7 by damaging the monitoring bracelet.

—Roger Wayne Vaughn, 63, of Pittsburg School Road in London — theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and persistent felony offender for taking a 1999 Toyota Camry belonging to another person on Oct. 10.

—Charles Ray Hindrix, 45, also known as Charles Ray Hendrix, of Providence Road in Somerset — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, operating a vehicle without an operator's license, driving on revoked or suspended license, and driving a vehicle with no registration plate on Sept. 5.

—William Ralph Whittle, 49, of Kentucky Family Drive in Corbin — took checks belonging to three people between Aug. 24 and Sept. 17, presenting the checks to banks for cash. Two checks were written on one victim totaling $4,040; the second victim was taken for $300, the third check forgery was for $298. He is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, two counts of theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument and first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Dennis Raymond Rennie Jr, 50, of Mullins Lane in London — possession of handgun by a convicted felon on Aug. 9.

—Jimmy Franklin Jones, 35, of Sublimity School Road in London — theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 for taking a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado not belonging to him on Aug. 3, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

—Brandon Lee Gray, 39, Maggard Road in London — first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, driving motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, and reckless driving on June 25 for hitting a Laurel County Sheriff's vehicle, then fleeing on foot.

—Thurman Jimmy Brock Jr., 57, of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin — second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 on May 18 for breaking into a home and a garage building and taking tools, tool box, battery charger and tires.

—Misty Renee Jarvis, 39, and William Kenneth Jarvis, 40, both of Hopper Creek Road in London — two counts of program assistance fraud from April 1, 2016 through April 30, 2021 for not reporting changes. They are accused of receiving $21,435 in SNAP benefits and $64,642.42 in Medicaid benefits during that time.

—Milford Allen Jr., 57, of Lakeview Drive in Somerset — possession of handgun by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender on Aug. 8.

—Robert Junior Ward, 29, of Jellico Creek in Williamsburg — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 on Sept. 28 for taking a 2002 Honda Accord.

—Patrick Anthony Sizemore Jr., 28, of Fariston Road in London — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and second-degree criminal mischief for taking a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker and damaging a gate and posts of the property of the vehicle owner on March 5.

—Ronnie Gene Davis, 54, of Hwy. 490 in East Bernstadt — leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, failure to maintain automobile insurance, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving and failure to produce insurance card on June 12. Davis left the scene of an accident, placing another person in danger of serious injury or death.

—Tommy Gene Worley, 34, of Fifth Street in Jellico, Tenn. — first-degree bail jumping on Oct. 13 for failing to appear in court on felony charges.

—Joseph Arron Caldwell, 29, of High Moore Road in London — possession of handgun by convicted felon on Aug. 22.

—Jeffery Dewayne Mills, 36, of Hampton Cemetery Road in Barbourville — flagrant non-support from Dec. 12, 2008 through November 2021 and second-degree persistent felony offender.

—Dusty D. Wagoner, 30, of Shackle Road in London — flagrant non-support from Nov. 4, 2013 through November 2021.

—Kristen Renee Miller, 39, also known as Christian Miller, of South Main Street in London — driving motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, operating motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not and admission of guilt or a conviction.