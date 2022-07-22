Assault, attempted murder charges upgraded to murder in Bellevue Transit Center attack case

The man who was charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder for attacking a 63-year-old man at the Bellevue Transit Center on July 10 has had his charge upgraded to first-degree murder after the victim died due to his injuries, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Twenty-five-year-old Gabriel Vargas-Garcia attacked Eric Larson unprovoked as he sat in his wheelchair, prosecutors said.

A traffic camera captured Vargas-Garcia punching Larson, knocking him to the ground, kicking him repeatedly and stomping on his head.

According to documents, after Larson had likely already lost consciousness, Vargas-Garcia grabbed Larson’s head with his hands and smashed it onto the ground several times.

Vargas-Garcia was initially charged with first-degree assault and attempted murder, but Larson died due to his injuries on Tuesday, prompting the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to upgrade his charge to first-degree murder.

The prosecuting attorney’s office also asked the judge to raise bail from $750,000 to $5 million.

A judge set bail at $1 million, and Vargas-Garcia remains in King County Jail on that bond amount, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Vargas-Garcia’s arraignment has been delayed until August while he undergoes a competency evaluation, which was requested by his counsel.

