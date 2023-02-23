Assault, battery charges against man beaten in Camden County Jail dropped

The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney dropped all charges against Jarrett Hobbs who was beaten by police in Camden County Detention Center.

The charges dropped include assault, battery and obstruction.

Hobbs’ attorneys, Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers reached a settlement with CCSO to resolve the civil claims coming out of the incident.

“Let’s be clear: no one deserves to be beaten like that,” Daniels said of the September 3 beating. “This settlement doesn’t make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs’ charges were dropped , the officers who beat him have been charged and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That’s something we can all be proud of.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick and Ryan Biegel, three officers involved in the beating, and charged all three with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office.

Hobbs-Jarrett Warrant Dismissal by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

