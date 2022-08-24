Assault and battery charges filed against Anthony Ferrari, younger brother of AJ Ferrari

Aug. 23—Two misdemeanor assault and battery charges have been filed against former Stillwater High School wrestler and former Oklahoma State signee Anthony Ferrari, the younger brother of AJ Ferrari.

The charges were filed Monday in Payne County District Court. An incident from July 21 was being investigated by the Stillwater Police Department.

Ferrari, who had won a state championship for Stillwater High School, signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle for Oklahoma State last November. He is not currently with the program. His brother parted ways with the program in July, around the same time that an emergency protective order was filed against AJ Ferrari. OSU Athletics have not said if allegations of sexual assault had anything to do with the older Ferrari's departure from the team.

AJ Ferrari has a pending case of sexual battery against him, awaiting a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing. His attorney has called the accusations false. Last week, AJ Ferrari had burglary charges filed and dismissed on the same day and later expunged.

A probable cause affidavit has not yet been filed in Anthony Ferrari's case. The Stillwater Police Department said the investigations unit is planning to release a statement Tuesday morning.