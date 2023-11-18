Assault, burglary, possession among Boyd indictments

Nov. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A grand jury in Boyd County indicted five people on Nov. 7 ranging from improper display of registration plates to strangulation.

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

-Ronald E. Weaver, no listed address, was indicted on fourth-degree assault domestic violence, first-degree strangulation, theft by unlawful taking-auto over $1,000 but less than $10,000, and three counts of wanton endangerment. Weaver's bond was set at $50,000.

-Wilbur L. Shuemake, of Chesapeake, was indicted on second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree assault. Shuemake's bond was set at $50,000.

-Cierra Kemper, of South Point, was indicted on theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting, and theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting, $1,000 less than $10,000.

-Joshua A. Green, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on improper display of registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked operator's license, and first-degree possession of a quantity of a methamphetamine.

-Ted A. Mills, no listed address, was indicted on possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, a schedule-2 controlled substance.

-Ronald Denny, of South Shore, was indicted on possession of a quantity of a methamphetamine, theft of identity of another without consent and possession of marijuana.