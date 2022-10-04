Assault case proceeds after suspect deemed competent for trial

Oct. 4—MANKATO — A woman accused of fighting with and spitting on an Eagle Lake police officer in September 2020 was recently found competent to proceed in her criminal case.

Teresa Marie-Ruiz Stanley, 31, of Mankato, faces a felony for assaulting a police officer and a gross misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process in Blue Earth County District Court.

Judge Kristine Weeks ordered a competency evaluation for Stanley in June, with the results coming back in August. Weeks' order to proceed with the case in September noted Stanley refused to cooperate with the evaluation.

The examiner opined that Stanley's "unwillingness to participate was not the result of a mental illness or cognitive impairment," but was rather a case of "deliberate defiance/uncooperativeness," according to court documents.

Stanley's case stems from an incident in which a police officer responded to reports of her screaming inside her residence. When the officer arrived, she reportedly told them she was drunk and mad and the only person with her in the home was her baby.

The officer told her he'd have to ensure the baby was safe, leading Stanley to injure the officer in a fight, according to a criminal complaint. Once placed in the back of a squad car, she reportedly spit on the officer and attempted to spit on another officer.

Officers found the baby inside unharmed.

Stanley had her latest court appearance Monday and an omnibus hearing scheduled for Jan. 23.

